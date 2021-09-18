|Lincoln City v Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 18th September 2021 Kick-off 15:00
|Lincoln City v Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 18th September 2021 Kick-off 15:00
Lincoln City v Ipswich Town - Predictions
Saturday, 18th Sep 2021 09:46
Have you predicted the Lincoln score yet? Win prizes in our Prediction League sponsored this year by the Away Days Beer Company.
Those that have entered so far aren't confident of a Town win with 51% predicting a win for the home team, 18% the draw and only 31% for a win for Town, but what do you think?
The Away Days Beer Company have added to the prizes and there’s still plenty of time to join in.
First Prize - Away Days Brewing Day - A chance to visit Away Days HQ in Nottinghamshire and help brew one of the ITFC beers and receive an Away Days 12-Pack with some of the beer you brewed, plus a £150 Amazon voucher.
Second Prize - Away Days 24-pack of your choice and T-shirt, plus a £100 Amazon voucher.
Third Prize - Away Days 12-pack and T-shirt, plus a £50 Amazon voucher.
To get started, or to read the rules, just go to our Prediction League page.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
Cook is No Gamechanger by BossMan
I was 12 when we won the FA Cup so saw early success in my early years as a Town fan. How spoilt I was to see Beattie, Wark, Muhren Thijssen et al.
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]