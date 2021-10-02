Former Striker Armstrong Recovering After Emergency Surgery
Saturday, 2nd Oct 2021 11:53
Former Town striker Alun Armstrong, now the manager of Darlington, was rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon before undergoing a successful emergency operation last night.
A statement on the Vanarama National League North club’s website reads: “We have received an update from manager Alun Armstrong, who was rushed into hospital in great pain yesterday afternoon.
“Late last night he had an emergency operation on a strangulated umbilical hernia affecting his bowel and happily he is now slowly recovering.
“However, he will have to remain in hospital for several days and will probably miss next Saturday’s home game with Hereford as well [as today’s home fixture against Telford].
“We’d like to thank everyone for the hundreds of goodwill messages – we have received them from many clubs and fans all around the country - and we’re sure that everyone would like to join us in wishing him a continued good recovery.”
Armstrong himself added: “My kids have shown me the messages, I’m totally overwhelmed by them all. I just hope the lads get me three points today, I’ll feel much better.”
The 46-year-old was with the Blues between December 2000 and September 2004 having signed from Middlesbrough for £500,000.
He went on to score 19 goals in 59 starts and 35 sub appearances and famously netted the Town goal in the 1-0 UEFA Cup third round first leg victory over Inter Milan at Portman Road in November 2001.
Photo: Action Images
