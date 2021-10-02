Former Striker Armstrong Recovering After Emergency Surgery

Saturday, 2nd Oct 2021 11:53 Former Town striker Alun Armstrong, now the manager of Darlington, was rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon before undergoing a successful emergency operation last night. A statement on the Vanarama National League North club’s website reads: “We have received an update from manager Alun Armstrong, who was rushed into hospital in great pain yesterday afternoon. “Late last night he had an emergency operation on a strangulated umbilical hernia affecting his bowel and happily he is now slowly recovering. “However, he will have to remain in hospital for several days and will probably miss next Saturday’s home game with Hereford as well [as today’s home fixture against Telford]. “We’d like to thank everyone for the hundreds of goodwill messages – we have received them from many clubs and fans all around the country - and we’re sure that everyone would like to join us in wishing him a continued good recovery.” Armstrong himself added: “My kids have shown me the messages, I’m totally overwhelmed by them all. I just hope the lads get me three points today, I’ll feel much better.” The 46-year-old was with the Blues between December 2000 and September 2004 having signed from Middlesbrough for £500,000. He went on to score 19 goals in 59 starts and 35 sub appearances and famously netted the Town goal in the 1-0 UEFA Cup third round first leg victory over Inter Milan at Portman Road in November 2001.

Photo: Action Images



Berts_chin added 12:04 - Oct 2

Armstrong also scored in the away leg at the San Siro. He was a quality striker and and his scoring stats speak for themselves, and at a high level.

Get well soon Alun. 2

Suffolkboy added 12:14 - Oct 2

Honest as the day; tremendous ,spirited application and a never say die attitude — sad he was injury prone for he was otherwise a great example for others and aspiring footballers to follow !

I think loved by most ITFC supporters at the time ; we can only wish him every good wish and a speedy recovery !!

COYB 0

ronnyd added 12:15 - Oct 2

Always remember that Alan did a good job here at Town. A busy and committed player who always gave his all, on and off the ball. Get well soon. 0

Northstandveteran added 12:25 - Oct 2

Happy memories Berts chin.



Me and the gang had such a great experience being in one of the world's most iconic stadiums.



Never a penalty but the ref gave us 15000 supporters a little gift for making the effort 😂



Best wishes Alun, speedy recovery.



From the San Siro to the Wham.....



Like filling up your tank with petrol and getting home to find it's all leaked out.



0

itsonlyme added 12:28 - Oct 2

Good luck Alun. Get your health back, which matters most and thanks for the memories. 0

Texastom added 12:44 - Oct 2

Ipswich legend, get well soon, you did a terrific job for Town. 0

