Chirewa Scores Again as U23s Draw at Barnsley
Tuesday, 12th Oct 2021 14:22
Tawanda Chirewa continued his excellent early-season form in front of goal as Town’s U23s drew 1-1 with Barnsley at their Oakwell training ground.
The Tykes went ahead through Fabio Jalo in the 71st minute but Chirewa equalised for the Blues seven minutes later.
The 17-year-old has now scored four goals in Professional Development League Two South this season, and also netted twice in a 3-1 away friendly victory at Crystal Palace last Friday having previously grabbed a brace in a 5-1 win against Southend in another friendly in September.
U23s: Bort, Agbaje, Clements, Alexander, Armin, Baggott, Curtis, Humphreys, Morris, Chirewa, Siziba. Subs: Healy, Yengi, Ward.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]