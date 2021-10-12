Chirewa Scores Again as U23s Draw at Barnsley

Tuesday, 12th Oct 2021 14:22

Tawanda Chirewa continued his excellent early-season form in front of goal as Town’s U23s drew 1-1 with Barnsley at their Oakwell training ground.

The Tykes went ahead through Fabio Jalo in the 71st minute but Chirewa equalised for the Blues seven minutes later.

The 17-year-old has now scored four goals in Professional Development League Two South this season, and also netted twice in a 3-1 away friendly victory at Crystal Palace last Friday having previously grabbed a brace in a 5-1 win against Southend in another friendly in September.

U23s: Bort, Agbaje, Clements, Alexander, Armin, Baggott, Curtis, Humphreys, Morris, Chirewa, Siziba. Subs: Healy, Yengi, Ward.





Photo: Matchday Images