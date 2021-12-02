Edwards Hoping First Goal Will Lead to More

Thursday, 2nd Dec 2021 11:02 Winger Kyle Edwards admits the wait for his first Town goal is on his mind but believes netting one may lead to more. Edwards joined the Blues in the summer after leaving West Brom and has now made 11 starts and seven sub appearances but so far without opening his account. The 23-year-old felt last night’s on-penalties Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Arsenal’s U21s was a tough result to take with the Blues having looked all but home and hosed at 2-0. “It’s disappointing” he said. “Every game we play we want to win. It’s a good competition and a chance to go to Wembley, so we’re disappointed. “In the first half we had control, but I think in the second half maybe we dropped off maybe a little too much, they’re good players, maybe we didn’t get as tight to them as we should and in the end they’ve got chances and they’ve put them away.” Edwards, who played in the final of the competition during a loan spell with Exeter, says exiting the competition is a frustration as it gives players who aren’t in the League One side a chance to play. “Sometimes the players that aren’t playing in the league, you need games so games like this are important,” he said. “And obviously the chance to go to Wembley is always a good opportunity as well.

“We’re disappointed. The chance to go to Wembley is always a big opportunity so everyone’s a bit disappointed about that.” He says the U21s teams in the competition present a different challenge to the league teams, the likes of Colchester, who Town faced in their final group match. “They’re very different, more technical players and they just want to pass the ball, whereas when you play teams like Colchester they’re not like that,” he reflected. “A different game and it’s hard to adapt.” Regarding his own form, he added: “I’m doing alright, I’m doing OK but for me personally it’s just about trying to get that goal now, get that over the line and try and help the team a bit more. “It’s on my mind, but you try to put it to the back and hopefully it just comes naturally, you can’t think about these things too much. In time they’ll come.” “If you overthink it sometimes you rush things, sometimes you do things you wouldn’t easily do. You’ve got to stay calm in these situations and hopefully it will come. Trust in the process and trust in your ability as well.” He says he knows he can provide goals: “Definitely. From my younger days I was always scoring goals so I know I’ve got the ability to do it. Hopefully it will just come soon.” Edwards came close to that first goal in the second half against Crewe on Sunday when he brought the ball from deep before missing the target with his shot. “It was an alright run, to be fair, it would have been an alright goal, but I guess I’ll just have to try it again next week and put it in the net this time,” he continued. “To be fair, I’m getting into positions now, I’m getting chances and opportunities, it’s just for me now to just put it away. “Everyone’s saying that as soon as one comes they’ll all come, so hopefully that’s how it will be.” At present Edwards is far from the only player looking for a goal with his friend and fellow former Baggie Rekeem Harper also looking for his first for the Blues, although the midfielder wasn’t far away with a strike which was well-saved against the young Gunners. “Me and Rekeem are close, these are the things we talk about. We’re both waiting on it now and hopefully it will come,” he said. Looking ahead to Saturday’s FA Cup second round tie at home to League Two Barrow, Edwards said: “It’s very important, the FA Cup, it’s a big competition and the players that haven’t played as much in the league might get a chance to play in the FA Cup. For us it’s always important to stay sharp and stay fit. Hopefully we’ll get the opportunity. “We’ve got a big squad full of good players, so no matter who plays at what time, we can rely on everyone. “We’ve got good players all over the pitch, including in my position. We just push each other. If someone’s playing well, you congratulate them and it pushes you to play better as well.”

Photo: TWTD



johnwarksshorts added 11:26 - Dec 2

Keep working hard and I'm sure it will pay off with a few goals. You're getting closer to a goal I'm sure of it. Good luck. 0

