Blues and Barrow Number 63 in Tonight's FA Cup Draw

Monday, 6th Dec 2021 12:10 Town and Barrow will be ball number 63 in tonight’s draw for round three of the FA Cup. The Blues and Bluebirds played out a 0-0 draw in round two at Portman Road on Saturday and will meet again in the middle of next week with the game certain to be live on TV given the lack of other replays. The draw, which will see clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition, is set to take place at 7pm as part of the live coverage of the Boreham Wood-St Albans City tie on ITV4. Third-round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 8th January. The Blues’ League One trip to AFC Wimbledon scheduled for that day will be moved whatever the result in the replay at Barrow with the Dons having already confirmed their place in round three. 1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham city

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Blackpool

8 Brentford

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

10 Bristol City

11 Burnley

12 Cardiff City

13 Chelsea

14 Coventry City

15 Crystal Palace

16 Derby County

17 Everton

18 Fulham

19 Huddersfield Town

20 Hull City

21 Leeds United

22 Leicester City

23 Liverpool

24 Luton Town

25 Manchester City

26 Manchester United

27 Middlesbrough

28 Millwall

29 Newcastle United

30 Norwich City

31 Nottingham Forest

32 Peterborough United

33 Preston North End

34 Queens Park Rangers

35 Reading

36 Sheffield United

37 Southampton

38 Stoke City

39 Swansea City

40 Tottenham Hotspur

41 Watford

42 West Bromwich Albion

43 West Ham United

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Yeovil Town

46 Bristol Rovers

47 Port Vale

48 Morecambe

49 Hartlepool United

50 AFC Wimbledon

51 Wigan Athletic

52 Leyton Orient

53 Cambridge United

54 Mansfield Town

55 Swindon Town

56 Rotherham United

57 Charlton Athletic

58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59 Kidderminster Harriers

60 Shrewsbury Town

61 Chesterfield

62 Plymouth Argyle

63 Ipswich Town or Barrow

64 Harrogate Town

Ball no30 please at home …… thank you .

