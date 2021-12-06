Blues and Barrow Number 63 in Tonight's FA Cup Draw
Monday, 6th Dec 2021 12:10
Town and Barrow will be ball number 63 in tonight’s draw for round three of the FA Cup.
The Blues and Bluebirds played out a 0-0 draw in round two at Portman Road on Saturday and will meet again in the middle of next week with the game certain to be live on TV given the lack of other replays.
The draw, which will see clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition, is set to take place at 7pm as part of the live coverage of the Boreham Wood-St Albans City tie on ITV4.
Third-round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 8th January.
The Blues’ League One trip to AFC Wimbledon scheduled for that day will be moved whatever the result in the replay at Barrow with the Dons having already confirmed their place in round three.
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham city
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Blackpool
8 Brentford
9 Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Bristol City
11 Burnley
12 Cardiff City
13 Chelsea
14 Coventry City
15 Crystal Palace
16 Derby County
17 Everton
18 Fulham
19 Huddersfield Town
20 Hull City
21 Leeds United
22 Leicester City
23 Liverpool
24 Luton Town
25 Manchester City
26 Manchester United
27 Middlesbrough
28 Millwall
29 Newcastle United
30 Norwich City
31 Nottingham Forest
32 Peterborough United
33 Preston North End
34 Queens Park Rangers
35 Reading
36 Sheffield United
37 Southampton
38 Stoke City
39 Swansea City
40 Tottenham Hotspur
41 Watford
42 West Bromwich Albion
43 West Ham United
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Yeovil Town
46 Bristol Rovers
47 Port Vale
48 Morecambe
49 Hartlepool United
50 AFC Wimbledon
51 Wigan Athletic
52 Leyton Orient
53 Cambridge United
54 Mansfield Town
55 Swindon Town
56 Rotherham United
57 Charlton Athletic
58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City
59 Kidderminster Harriers
60 Shrewsbury Town
61 Chesterfield
62 Plymouth Argyle
63 Ipswich Town or Barrow
64 Harrogate Town
Photo: Action Images
|backwaywhen added 13:06 - Dec 6
Ball no30 please at home …… thank you .
