U18s Host Wigan in League Cup Semi-Final

Friday, 11th Mar 2022 10:17

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Cup semi-final action against Wigan Athletic behind closed doors at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues, who are currently second in Professional Development League Two South, previously made the semi-finals of last season’s FA Youth Cup and PDL2 South play-offs.

Earlier in the week, Adem Atay’s side drew 0-0 with Garuda Select, an Indonesia side made up of their best young players from clubs around Europe at Loughborough University.

The game, in which the Blues missed a penalty, was shown live in Indonesia with nine million fans reported to have been watching.

Town’s U16s are also in Professional Development League Cup semi-final action on Saturday at home to Crewe and are also in the semi-finals of the Suffolk FA Boys' U18 Midweek Cup in which they will face Walsham-le-Willows on a date yet to be set.





Photo: Matchday Images