Ex-Spurs Youngster Hudson U23s Trialist

Tuesday, 19th Apr 2022 11:41

Hertford Town left-back Max Hudson was the trialist who featured for the Blues' U23s during last Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Bristol City, TWTD understands.

Hudson, 17, was with Tottenham’s academy as a schoolboy but wasn’t offered a scholarship last summer and subsequently joined Southern League Division One Central Hertford.

Town boss Kieran McKenna is likely to be familiar with Hudson having been the U18s coach at Spurs while Hudson was playing for younger age groups.

It’s believed a number of EFL clubs have been keeping tabs on Hudson in addition to the Blues.





Photo: Matchday Images