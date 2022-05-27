Dobra Training With Full Albania Squad

Town forward Armando Dobra is training with the full Albania squad.

The Albanians began a training camp in Durrës today with coach Edy Reja having asked Dobra and six other U21 regulars who have caught his eye to join the 28-man party.

The seven are due to remain with the squad until the U21s assemble ahead of their summer fixtures but they could work their way into Reja’s plans ahead of the senior matches.

Albania take on Iceland away on Monday 6th June and then Israel at home four days later in Nations League qualifiers, before a home friendly against Estonia on Monday 13th June.

The U21s have European Championships qualifiers against England at Chesterfield on Tuesday 7th June and at home to Kosovo on Monday 13th June.

Dobra has won 10 caps at U21 level but has not previously been involved with the senior side.

The forward, who spent a frustrating spell on loan at Colchester during 2021/22, is contracted to the Blues to the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further season.





Photo: Matchday Images