Mortgagemove Extend Shorts Sponsorship

Wednesday, 20th Jul 2022 17:38

Mortgagemove have extended their shorts sponsorship into a fifth season.

Ipswich-based mortgage sourcing specialists Mortgagemove initially signed a three-year deal in 2018 with their logo appearing on both first-team and replica shorts.

"In conjunction with this deal, we will be waiving our standard broker fees until the end of the 2022/23 season on all mortgage applications we handle for ITFC season ticket holders, players and staff (terms apply),” Mortgagemove's Nick Golding told the club site.

“We are very pleased to continue our support in this way. It’s an exciting time and we wish the men’s and woman’s teams at every level of the club great success in the season ahead.”

Town's director of sales Rosie Richardson added: “We have a long-standing association with Nick Golding and the Mortgagemove team and it’s great that we’re now into our fifth season of sponsorship and a mutually beneficial partnership.”





Photo: ITFC