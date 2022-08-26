Norwood Looking Forward to Portman Road Return

Friday, 26th Aug 2022 11:38 Former Town striker James Norwood says he’s looking forward to making his return to Portman Road with Barnsley on Saturday. The frontman was released by the Blues in the summer following three years in which he scored 28 goals in 57 starts and 29 sub appearances. The 31-year-old is yet to score for Barnsley in three starts and three sub appearances and is aiming to open his account in front of his old fans. "Football seems to be written for certain things and I can only hope that happens. For me, it's just getting that first goal and hopefully kicking on from there,” he told the Yorkshire Post. “I have had messages from lots of Ipswich fans asking me not to score! But we will see how that goes. “It is obviously a beautiful fixture for me, being so early. Obviously, it is my old team at a big stadium and there are doing well and it is a great opportunity for us. “We cannot be afraid of what we are going to do and have got to set our stall out and try and get three points. “I am not afraid of going back there. Their defence is good and they are known for being solid at the back. But I had a good time there and scored goals. “I was probably hampered slightly by injury. But my goal record there was one in two and I went there to score goals and did that. “I have not had too much banter [with Ipswich players]. They know what I am like as a player and I don't think they want to wind me up too much. But I am looking forward to seeing a few familiar faces and trying to show them what I did for them against them.” Regarding Norwood’s start to his time at Oakwell, manager Michael Duff said: “It has been difficult for Nors. He has been as frustrated as anyone and knows he has not quite been 'at it' and has not had a pre-season. We are trying to get him fit. “People don't see the other things - the outside of football - which have been going on as well. Hopefully, that will settle down a bit and we will get him fitter. He is proven at the level and has scored goals and is a handful. “He is a bit more of a throwback and runs hard and knocks defenders over. Sometimes he might not like the most technical and cleanest, but there's different ways and we just want him to score goals. “One thing he has been is good in the dressing room and is one of the reasons we brought him in. But we brought him into play, but he does add experience and has helped when we have had a couple of bumps on the road and is prepared to dig people out because he has been there and done it.” Norwood will be speaking about his time with the Blues and Saturday’s game in an interview on Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk on Saturday ahead of the game (midday to 2pm).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments