All Eyes on Rearranged Watford-Oxford Clash
Thursday, 27th Apr 2023 10:56
Ipswich Town Women will be keeping a close eye on this evening’s rearranged Watford-Oxford United fixture at Vicarage Road which will have a significant bearing on the top of the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division.
The Tractor Girls are currently third in the table, a point behind the the U's at the top and the Hornets in second with two games left to play, the same as Watford and one fewer than Oxford, who visit the AGL Arena in Felixstowe on Sunday 7th May for the season’s final game, also a rescheduled fixture.
The Watford-Oxford match was originally set to be played earlier this month but, like the Town-Oxford game, was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Town host Cheltenham at the AGL Arena on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm).
Photo: Ross Halls
