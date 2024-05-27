|But If
Written by dusth on Monday, 27th May 2024 22:36
But if the siren calls are blaring
“And, mate, we know your club’s a loser.
“And if you’re smart, you’ve got to listen
“Now mate, come on, just meet them, chat
But if you’re smart you’ll pause this time
So if you’re straighter than the others
