Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
But If
Written by dusth on Monday, 27th May 2024 22:36

But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”

“And, mate, we know your club’s a loser.
(The dice fell your way more than not)
Don’t be a beggar, be a chooser
Just have a taste of what they’ve got
And, mate, believe me, that’s a lot!”

“And if you’re smart, you’ve got to listen
Because you know you just can’t …. on
All the trophy rooms that glisten
In Chelsea, Manchester (and Brighton?)
I’ll tell you we will have a fight on!”

“Now mate, come on, just meet them, chat
You’re just replacing some has-been!”
(Forget that BIG CLUB’s served by prats
Who’ll spread the dirt if you’re not keen)
“So let us know which way you lean!”

But if you’re smart you’ll pause this time
And turn your back on scribes that flatter you
Who’ll call your false steps worse than crime
And one day stand in line to batter you

So if you’re straighter than the others
You’ll take your time to count your blessings
The fans, your squad and dough to fund it
And THAT to every hack and pundit.




Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024