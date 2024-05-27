But If



But if the siren calls are blaring

With weasel words from old Chris Sutton

And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing

“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?

You’re done with praise from David Prutton!” “And, mate, we know your club’s a loser.

(The dice fell your way more than not)

Don’t be a beggar, be a chooser

Just have a taste of what they’ve got

And, mate, believe me, that’s a lot!” “And if you’re smart, you’ve got to listen

Because you know you just can’t …. on

All the trophy rooms that glisten

In Chelsea, Manchester (and Brighton?)

I’ll tell you we will have a fight on!” “Now mate, come on, just meet them, chat

You’re just replacing some has-been!”

(Forget that BIG CLUB’s served by prats

Who’ll spread the dirt if you’re not keen)

“So let us know which way you lean!” But if you’re smart you’ll pause this time

And turn your back on scribes that flatter you

Who’ll call your false steps worse than crime

And one day stand in line to batter you So if you’re straighter than the others

You’ll take your time to count your blessings

The fans, your squad and dough to fund it

And THAT to every hack and pundit.





