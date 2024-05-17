If



If you can stand some sad galactics

Who at your old club whispered names

And turn your back and stick to tactics

And do your job, prepare for games; If you can see a chance and take it

Ignore the dopes who say beware

And find like-minded keen to make it

And bring those years of graft to bear; If you can zone out all the white noise

And get your team to do the same

And teach the art the game enjoys

Attack, attack – no fear or blame; If you can take a hulking striker

Who no one thinks can find the goal

And get him tougher than a biker

And watch the lad go on a roll If you can take a star whose back is busted

Whose club has passed, whose hopes are zero

And get him fit and show he’s trusted

Rebuild a strong defensive hero; If you can take the raw and tricky

All the ones who’ve not quite made it

Or not yet fit, or on a sickie

Who know their game but haven’t played it. And bring them close and make them tighter

And run opponents off their feet

Respect the artist and the fighter

Make sure they don’t know when they’re beat If you can fill the ninety minutes

With ninety-nine of distance run

Yours is the Prem and all that’s in it

And more - you'll be a manager my son!





