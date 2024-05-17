Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
If
Written by dusth on Friday, 17th May 2024 12:03

If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;

If you can see a chance and take it
Ignore the dopes who say beware
And find like-minded keen to make it
And bring those years of graft to bear;

If you can zone out all the white noise
And get your team to do the same
And teach the art the game enjoys
Attack, attack – no fear or blame;

If you can take a hulking striker
Who no one thinks can find the goal
And get him tougher than a biker
And watch the lad go on a roll

If you can take a star whose back is busted
Whose club has passed, whose hopes are zero
And get him fit and show he’s trusted
Rebuild a strong defensive hero;

If you can take the raw and tricky
All the ones who’ve not quite made it
Or not yet fit, or on a sickie
Who know their game but haven’t played it.

And bring them close and make them tighter
And run opponents off their feet
Respect the artist and the fighter
Make sure they don’t know when they’re beat

If you can fill the ninety minutes
With ninety-nine of distance run
Yours is the Prem and all that’s in it
And more - you’ll be a manager my son!

Dusth




Help added 13:24 - May 17
Love it
0
