|If
Written by dusth on Friday, 17th May 2024 12:03
If you can stand some sad galactics
If you can see a chance and take it
If you can zone out all the white noise
If you can take a hulking striker
If you can take a star whose back is busted
If you can take the raw and tricky
And bring them close and make them tighter
If you can fill the ninety minutes
Dusth
