|The Road to Manc Today
Written by dusth on Wednesday, 21st Aug 2024 21:44
By the old tram stop in Deansgate, looking out to Salford Quay
COYB
The Road to Manc Today by dusth
By the old tram stop in Deansgate, looking out to Salford Quay There’s my old lass smoking roll ups and I know she thinks of me And the sky is raining needles and them old St Chad’s bells say “Come you back you Suffolk soldier, come you back to Manc today” Come you back to Manc today Where Franny Lee once played And you hear them singing Blue Moon right out to Stockport way It’s the Road to Manc today Where the flying Fodens play And Haaland comes like thunder out of Norway far away!
