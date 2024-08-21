Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
The Road to Manc Today
Written by dusth on Wednesday, 21st Aug 2024 21:44

By the old tram stop in Deansgate, looking out to Salford Quay
There’s my old lass smoking roll ups and I know she thinks of me
And the sky is raining needles and them old St Chad’s bells say
“Come you back you Suffolk soldier, come you back to Manc today”
Come you back to Manc today
Where Franny Lee once played
And you hear them singing Blue Moon right out to Stockport way
It’s the Road to Manc today
Where the flying Fodens play
And Haaland comes like thunder out of Norway far away!

COYB




