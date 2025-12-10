McKenna's Men Part One: League One Days



With the fourth anniversary of Kieran McKenna's tenure at the helm of Ipswich Town fast approaching, rather than looking at the results, I thought I'd look at the signings that he has made/given the green light to in his time here. I have arbitrarily given each player a HIT, MISS or MAYBE based on their performance thus far. KM inherited a massively overhauled squad, thanks to Paul Cook's Demolition Man summer of 2021, which ultimately worked out far better for McKenna than it did for Cook. Although the 2021-22 season ended in disappointment, McKenna had used the time to assess the squad, give them game time and work out where additions and departures needed to be made. The result was that although the majority of the 2022-23 League One promotion side was comprised of Cook signings (the loan addition of Christian Walton was made permanent in January 2022), it was achieved with a few vital McKenna additions. Freddie Ladapo: Brought in as a reliable striker at L1 level, Freddie was a great signing, and a definite upgrade on the departing James Norwood. Strong and with a proven track record, Freddie went straight into the first XI. Although age was catching up with him (and did once promotion had been achieved), he was a devastating weapon, signed on a free, who scored freely and worked fairly well in McKenna's evolving system. HIT Dominic Ball: A player, like Sone Aluko, Richard Keogh and Massimo Luongo (more on them later), who was brought in as much for what he could offer off the pitch as on it, Dom Ball made a handful of starts but a number of substitute appearances. Neat and tidy on the ball, he was often used to cover for injuries and suspensions in midfield. Of limited use on the pitch, he came in on a free, so what's not to like? Perhaps a bit more quality. MAYBE Greg Leigh: Something of a cult figure during his time here, Greg Leigh was brought in as one of the left-sided options, possibly replacing Matt Penney. He was a great character and gave the young Leif Davis (see below) some much-needed support and competition in this area. Some limitations with his quality of distribution and fitness led to him being quickly put in the 'second choice' left-back position behind Leif. Another free transfer though. MAYBE Marcus Harness: A silky-skilled forward who had a great ability to hold onto the ball in tight games, Harness was possibly the first fee paid during McKenna's reign. Although his appearances came more from the bench after promotion, his skills and eye for goal in League One gained points that ultimately got us over the line. HIT Leif Davis: Leif was one of the first permanent arrivals under McKenna. A young left-back, he was signed for a fairly hefty fee (for a L1 side) thought to be over the million pound mark. Little needs to be said beyond the fact that Leif continues to be our "undroppable" first choice at left back nearly four years later. HIT Richard Keogh: Another senior player in the ranks, Keogh was a bit long in the tooth for a 46-game season, but appeared 16 times (mostly off the bench) for Town in the promotion season. A rock at the back when he played and with undoubted quality despite his age. HIT Tyreece John-Jules: A pub quiz answer to "which Red Dwarf character's nephew once played for Ipswich Town?", JJ was a skillful player who was finding his feet in senior football when loaned to Ipswich. He had some very good games, but like many young loans, had more anonymous ones. MAYBE Gassan Ahadme: Gassan was a promising player who scored on his debut against Buxton in the FA Cup, but faded from then on, eventually returning to Burton on loan. MISS Panutche Camara: Signed, like Ahadme, late in the summer window for half a million pounds, Camara was another who barely registered as a player in this season, with injuries causing his appearances to be staggered, until he was loaned out to Charlton at the beginning of the next season. MISS Massimo Luongo: Massimo returned as part of a four-player January window that, in my opinion, was not only crucial to promotion from L1, but was possibly our best window under McKenna. Skilful, innately blessed with positional sense that only top internationals have and with an eye for goal, Mass formed a formidable midfield with Sam Morsy from soon after he arrived until promotion to the Premier League. HIT Nathan Broadhead: A slight but classy player (some would say the most skilful we've had in many years), Broadhead was a player brought in as someone who was playing at least a division below where his natural ability could look at home. He had a number of niggling injuries, but when on the pitch was a threat in any forward position (except number nine). Although he left this season, the fee was undoubtedly a fair one. HIT Harry Clarke: A frustrating figure, Harry returned to his boyhood club as a skilful right-back. His occasional lapses in concentration were rarely noted in L1, but as we rose up the league became more obvious. Achilles problems have restricted a run in the team that may well finally iron out the concentration issues. One to still hang on to in my humble opinion. MAYBE George Hirst: Another strong contender for KM's best signing, George Hirst was brought in on loan to add competition for Ladapo up front, and ended up usurping him as Town swept to promotion. Definitely playing at least a division below his natural ability, Hirsty became a hero with his crucial goal on the stroke of half time at Barnsley. Fortunately the loan became permanent that summer. HIT Part Two: The Championship of Dreams follows soon....





