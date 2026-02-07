Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.31 - Heads Tales
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 8th Feb 2026 10:02

A much better away performance than we’ve come to expect, albeit with the usual not-taken-chances that would’ve made this early kick-off more relaxing.

And two crucial headers - an own goal from the ex-Town loanee (and later red-carded) Lewis Travis, before a bullet winner from Leif Davis, both the inspiration for this poem. And I couldn’t resist a few Travis puns as well…

Derby County 1:2 Ipswich Town, 07/02/2026


Heads Tales

Hooray for an away day
that didn’t go the usual way.
The fears were there, it’s fair to say,
with chances spurned or turned away.
Like Driftwood, Travis drifted in.
An own-goal header made us Sing.
The sting - a soft pen hard to swallow,
stunk the joint out. But no point wallowing,
following Town takes twists and turns.
Like Anis, a menace, and a ball to Burns
that split the atom let alone defence,
whence McAteer, no fear, immense
sensed a gap, like dental floss,
down the line for the perfect cross
to Leif who leaped and Rammed the nail
- another header for this tale.
For Travis, why does it always rain?
A knee, a red (he didn’t complain).
Slain, we out-sh!thoused the sh!housers
and kept our heads
not filled our trousers.




