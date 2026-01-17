|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.27 - More Pitch Problems For Rovers
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Tuesday, 20th Jan 2026 10:25
I was surprised at how many times Blackburn players kicked the ball into touch in this game. A different kind of pitch problem to the rained off game at their place…
This was a comfortable one for Town, really, although scrappy and battle-y. Rovers kept going but didn’t have a lot of quality, and in truth the win should’ve been bigger.
Ipswich made things a lot easier on themselves with those two early goals and then missed a plethora of chances before finally Szmodics tapped in for his first home goal (and against his former club).
Ipswich Town 3:0 Blackburn Rovers, 17/01/2026
The rich Ipswich pitch
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.27 - More Pitch Problems For Rovers by The_Flashing_Smile
I was surprised at how many times Blackburn players kicked the ball into touch in this game. A different kind of pitch problem to the rained off game at their place…
McKenna's Men Part Two: The Championship of Dreams by Edmundo
Following on from Part One: League One Days, I'm continuing my look at the signings made under Kieran McKenna's stewardship. This time we look back on the signings that took us from League One runners-up to the Premier League.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.26 - Two One And Tickled Pink by The_Flashing_Smile
Poems, like matches, come thick and fast this time of year! I felt the amazing pink sky that appeared just before the start of the second half was quite poetic, more so than the game itself, so I focused on that. The result, and other results, left us sitting in the pink in second.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.25 - Ruff Justice by The_Flashing_Smile
I started writing this one in an NHS walk-in centre, having been bitten by a dog in Nottingham. Up until then I was, despite the fantastic performance and result, struggling to find a theme to pull it all together. So every cloud, and all that.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
The joys of the fixture calendar means there is always one team that you face twice in quick succession around the Christmas period. It’s been Leicester previously, but it is the turn of Frank Lampard’s Coventry this time around.