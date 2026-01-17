Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.27 - More Pitch Problems For Rovers



I was surprised at how many times Blackburn players kicked the ball into touch in this game. A different kind of pitch problem to the rained off game at their place… This was a comfortable one for Town, really, although scrappy and battle-y. Rovers kept going but didn’t have a lot of quality, and in truth the win should’ve been bigger. Ipswich made things a lot easier on themselves with those two early goals and then missed a plethora of chances before finally Szmodics tapped in for his first home goal (and against his former club).

If only we had a fox-in-the-box type player, they’d fill their boots in this team. Ipswich Town 3:0 Blackburn Rovers, 17/01/2026

More Pitch Problems For Rovers The rich Ipswich pitch

is a gift, and that,

like early goal comfort,

is not to be sniffed at.

The throng, in song, had not long

pulled up a pew

when Blackburn showed their quality:

far between and few.

As the ball slid and Ipswich glid

smooth as a glider,

Rovers passed over,

do they need the pitch wider?

Or wetter, so it sticks,

and the goal filled with bricks?

Cashin crashed in,

less gushing, more drips.

The second was scruffy like much of the game.

A battle, like cattle

or a dog on a chain

barking and snapping

more snarling than bite.

Then Sammie slammed a tap-in

Thank you,

goodnight.





