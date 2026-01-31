Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.30 - Writ Chefs
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Monday, 2nd Feb 2026 09:49

Well I know we weren’t good enough. And we can’t blame the ref, John Busby, for everything. But he was terrible, and this poem is mostly blaming him. So sue me.

I hope you worked out the title, but if you’re confused, look up 'spoonerism' and all should become clear.

Ipswich Town 1:1 Preston North End, 31/01/2026


Writ Chefs

Strewth,
a toothless, useless ref.
Lame of brain, all plain sense left
long ago.
To flow; a blow, a theft.
A tone-deaf chef of slop, bereft.
Our XG flexed, but vexed, embroiled
in spoilsports of sorts, well-oiled.
Like white shorts, caught-short, taut and soiled.
Attack swords snapped, or broken foils.
We toiled, as Busby stirred and boiled
the pot, the Lilywhites stopped and spoiled.
McKenna’s anger management, coiled,
boiled over,
closure foiled.
Held.
Hell-d.
Jack Clarke felled,
bashed and chipped
for all the world like peeling
ballroom ceiling plaster.
Busby, a recipe
for disaster.
Not a babe, unstable, wet:
The referees
we only get.




Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile

Blogs 297 bloggers

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026