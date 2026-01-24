Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.29 - Soft Balls In A Steel City



One of those days when everything goes wrong, but my overall feeling was of being dragged down to the Blades’ level and bullied into submission. Not helped by the ref. Or his watch in the first half. Or missing gilt-edged chances. Or luck. Or a quiet crowd getting fired up. Or Wilder’s antics. Just an absolute mess in every sense. I couldn't even be bothered to mention Jack Clarke's in-off-the-post penalty. I nearly called this Travel Sickness, but I feel sure there will be more opportunity to use that title in the not-too-distant future... Sheffield Utd 3:1 Ipswich Town, 24/01/2026

Soft Balls In a Steel City Another clichéd day at the dark arts buffet.

A sloppy carbon copy, being floppy away.

Chances for some bliss were softly placed like a kiss.

No more fire than a chip fryer

and our jointed was dis.

Plus the ref was effing useless.

First half four for added time?

Szmodics szomewhat szilent,

Walton’s hands performing mime.

Feeling dazed from one of those days,

Bamford banged one in offside.

More daily diving than Tom Daley;

red, for the wolf that cried.

A few sparks light but Burns burned bright.

Mehmeti yet unshaken.

Núñez missed, wild Wilder pissed

and saltier than bacon.

Like a bully in the playground

pigs that niggle are never pretty

when they drag you down with a thud to the mud

by your soft balls in a steel city.





Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.

You need to login in order to post your comments