|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.29 - Soft Balls In A Steel City
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 25th Jan 2026 10:28
One of those days when everything goes wrong, but my overall feeling was of being dragged down to the Blades’ level and bullied into submission. Not helped by the ref. Or his watch in the first half. Or missing gilt-edged chances. Or luck. Or a quiet crowd getting fired up. Or Wilder’s antics. Just an absolute mess in every sense.
I couldn't even be bothered to mention Jack Clarke's in-off-the-post penalty.
I nearly called this Travel Sickness, but I feel sure there will be more opportunity to use that title in the not-too-distant future...
Sheffield Utd 3:1 Ipswich Town, 24/01/2026
Another clichéd day at the dark arts buffet.
|
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.29 - Soft Balls In A Steel City by The_Flashing_Smile
