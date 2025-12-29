|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.25 - Ruff Justice
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Thursday, 1st Jan 2026 10:00
I started writing this one in an NHS walk-in centre, having been bitten by a dog in Nottingham. Up until then I was, despite the fantastic performance and result, struggling to find a theme to pull it all together. So every cloud, and all that.
Best, most complete performance of the season? Quite possibly. I had the pleasure of watching it (like on Boxing Day) with a bunch of Villa-supporting Brummies. I think I wore a hole in the carpet running up and down the lounge.
And what an ending with Burns, back from his long injury lay-off, wrapping up the win. Just perfect.
Coventry City 0:2 Ipswich Town, 29/12/2025
This story is old
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.25 - Ruff Justice by The_Flashing_Smile
