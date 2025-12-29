Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.25 - Ruff Justice



I started writing this one in an NHS walk-in centre, having been bitten by a dog in Nottingham. Up until then I was, despite the fantastic performance and result, struggling to find a theme to pull it all together. So every cloud, and all that. Best, most complete performance of the season? Quite possibly. I had the pleasure of watching it (like on Boxing Day) with a bunch of Villa-supporting Brummies. I think I wore a hole in the carpet running up and down the lounge. And what an ending with Burns, back from his long injury lay-off, wrapping up the win. Just perfect. Coventry City 0:2 Ipswich Town, 29/12/2025

Ruff Justice This story is old

and quite often told of

how Town have no teeth or belief when controlling

a game, to our shame, but who can you blame

when the dog is all bark

a black mark on your name?

Well this one was different, like a quick whippet - sleek,

and baring our canines (can we play them every week?)

Furlong covered furlongs like a bulldog in the park,

shaking rattles in his battles as he chased Mason-Clark.

The big dogs of Dara and Kip at the back

and Greaves chasing leaves, he conceives to attack

mode. Bodes well, hell, was he mutt-of-the-match?

No longer getting stick, now a satisfying scratch.

And the merrier terrier, paws-for-thought Jack

smacked it off a Wolf and into the back

of the net, to set up a pup, twistings and turns

a fairy tail wagging for back-from-the-vets Burns

who once thrown a bone will gratefully feed

(and frankly, we never looked like dropping the lead).

A walkies in the park then, it’s fair to say

in McKenna’s kennel,

every dog has its day.





