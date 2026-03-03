|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.35 - A Matusiwa Smile
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Friday, 6th Mar 2026 08:55
This was tense. Hull came to battle hard, defend deep, and hit us on the break if they could. And they did a pretty decent job of it, despite, bizarrely, not actually fashioning an effort on target. So why did it feel so tense then?!
Our goal, the winner as it turned out, came from the unlikeliest source. But Azor Matusiwa’s first for the club was worth the wait. An absolute belter, just like his smile.
This poem even has a small comment on the geo-political state of the world right now. So it seems a Matusiwa smile is needed more than ever!
Ipswich Town 1:0 Hull City, 03/03/2026
When The Tigers came to Town
If a brickwall’s standing tall, the sides slide wider than a mile, it
When the pleasure turns to pressure you can measure on a dial,
The world might burn, but when he turns and you turned up at the turnstile -
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.35 - A Matusiwa Smile by The_Flashing_Smile
