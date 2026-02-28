|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.34 - A Variety Of Jams
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Monday, 2nd Mar 2026 12:48
I think you, the reader of these poems, needs to feel my pain. This weekend it wasn’t with the football, which was excellent. Instead it was a traffic jam on the A12 heading back to my mum’s in Essex, which I was in, and not moving, for three hours. I managed to weave that into this poem, so it wasn’t a total waste.
Ipswich Town 3:0 Swansea City, 28/02/2026
I come from afar, in a car
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.34 - A Variety Of Jams by The_Flashing_Smile
I think you, the reader of these poems, needs to feel my pain. This weekend it wasn’t with the football, which was excellent. Instead it was a traffic jam on the A12 heading back to my mum’s in Essex, which I was in, and not moving, for three hours. I managed to weave that into this poem, so it wasn’t a total waste.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.33 - Unconventions by The_Flashing_Smile
Well this was much better, unconventionally so. A solid, largely untroubled away win, with a couple of unconventional goals. And even - unconventionally by Town’s standards - a penalty save. Suddenly we’re all unconventionally happy again!
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.32 - Disney Princesses by The_Flashing_Smile
I started writing this one before the game even finished, so prepare yourselves for a curled out stream of spit-filled consciousness.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.31 - Heads Tales by The_Flashing_Smile
A much better away performance than we’ve come to expect, albeit with the usual not-taken-chances that would’ve made this early kick-off more relaxing.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.30 - Writ Chefs by The_Flashing_Smile
Well I know we weren’t good enough. And we can’t blame the ref, John Busby, for everything. But he was terrible, and this poem is mostly blaming him. So sue me.