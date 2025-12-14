Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.22 - Freakshow



Your first thought might be typical Ipswich; a couple of steps forward and then a massive one back. The line dancers of the footballing world. OK, we didn’t play well, but I still put this down as a freaky result. We were on top, I felt, until the first out-of-the-blue wonderstrike. A 25-yard slice. But then along comes another, even rarer effort, from inside the Leicester half. I think they massively affect our performance, never mind the result. The confidence I wrote about two poems ago makes its exit, stage left. I’m sure it’ll tart itself up, put on its best frock and be back again next weekend. Leicester City 3:1 Ipswich Town, 14/12/2025

Freakshow Question:

How do you deal with a wonder slice?

Do you cry why, pray or say,

“Hey, that’s nice”?

Do you come out fighting

like timid mice?

Do you stroll in a hole or do you roll the dice?

And then, when their men

go and do it twice,

you complain and take the Champagne off ice?

Do you boohoo at Fatawu or merely laugh

when he notches a potshot from his own half?

If you heard the third and you still begrudge

well I swear there’s a flip, trip, clip or nudge

on Leif, and even our goal was freaky.

Nutmegged legs have never been so leaky.

We need more speed, and greed - we oughta.

But don’t throw the Jay Tabb out with the bathwater.

Funny old game’s not funny now, no.

Don’t fret yet, let’s put this down

to a freakshow.





Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.

You need to login in order to post your comments