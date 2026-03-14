|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.38 - Shockaholics
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Monday, 16th Mar 2026 10:12
It’s been an interesting week or so, to say the least.
Two pens not given v Leicester, one in injury time. Then a soft pen given against us v Stoke, also in injury time. And Cédric Kipré booked in both incidents, meaning a two-game ban.
And all of these pens/not pens apologised for, after the event, by the referees’ body.
Then the lovable John Busby - ref from the Leicester game and presumably still smarting from the criticism - mediates on a Leif Davis retrospective three-game ban for apparently pulling someone’s hair. Like a schoolgirl.
Four points lost, two players lost, Mark Ashton and Kieran McKenna both pulling their hair out.
However, the week brought brighter news. Middlesbrough unexpectedly lost at home on Wednesday, then unexpectedly drew at home on Saturday, while the Sky Blues of Coventry and the royal blues of Millwall both also unexpectedly lost at home. And Hull lost away.
Town’s laboured 2-0 win at bottom club Sheffield Wednesday wasn’t particularly shocking in itself, although Ben Johnson returning from the wilderness to arguably claim the Man Of The Match award, certainly was. And the fact that we got [i]given[/i] a penalty.
But we love it, really, don’t we? All this silly nonsense we call Championship football.
So this poem’s more about our addiction to the overall drama than this match specifically. The ups and downs, the shocks and the baffled smiles at the end of an annoying and then delightfully surprising week.
See you again for more of the same next week!
Sheffield Wednesday 0:2 Ipswich Town, 14/03/2026
Good grief, brief relief from all of the beef beneath
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Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.38 - Shockaholics by The_Flashing_Smile
It’s been an interesting week or so, to say the least.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.37 - I Don’t Want To Write This Poem by The_Flashing_Smile
Well I was angry. And speechless. And then I calmed down. Terrible defending at the end of the first half saw two conceded. Then a stirring second-half comeback to go 3-2 up - were we finally to get that ‘win from behind’?
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.36 - Bogies by The_Flashing_Smile
My last poem involving this ref (v Preston), you might recall was less than flattering. Once again he dominates the match and the poem, nothing any ref should ever do.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.35 - A Matusiwa Smile by The_Flashing_Smile
This was tense. Hull came to battle hard, defend deep, and hit us on the break if they could. And they did a pretty decent job of it, despite, bizarrely, not actually fashioning an effort on target. So why did it feel so tense then?!
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.34 - A Variety Of Jams by The_Flashing_Smile
I think you, the reader of these poems, needs to feel my pain. This weekend it wasn’t with the football, which was excellent. Instead it was a traffic jam on the A12 heading back to my mum’s in Essex, which I was in, and not moving, for three hours. I managed to weave that into this poem, so it wasn’t a total waste.