Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.42 - Expecting



Oh dear. Can we just forget this one? The poem’s short, let’s just get this over with and move onto Sunday. The less said the better. I should add, in case someone’s reading this way in the future, that Leif Davis had to drop out due to his partner giving birth. Not that it would’ve affected this flat performance and result, probably. But that, and the fact that most Ipswich fans (and perhaps players) were expecting a win, provided a theme. Portsmouth 2:0 Ipswich Town, 14/04/2026

Expecting Leif’s lady’s baby’s dropped.

Just like these points, when the ref’s whistle stopped.

We seemed to turn up like my neighbour’s cat;

Expecting great things on the road, and now flat.





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