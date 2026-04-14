|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.42 - Expecting
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Wednesday, 15th Apr 2026 10:17
Oh dear. Can we just forget this one? The poem’s short, let’s just get this over with and move onto Sunday. The less said the better.
I should add, in case someone’s reading this way in the future, that Leif Davis had to drop out due to his partner giving birth. Not that it would’ve affected this flat performance and result, probably. But that, and the fact that most Ipswich fans (and perhaps players) were expecting a win, provided a theme.
Portsmouth 2:0 Ipswich Town, 14/04/2026
Leif’s lady’s baby’s dropped.
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Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.42 - Expecting by The_Flashing_Smile
Oh dear. Can we just forget this one? The poem’s short, let’s just get this over with and move onto Sunday. The less said the better.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.41 - Rocks by The_Flashing_Smile
I don’t know about you, but I’m still grinning.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.40 - Fart Exhibition by The_Flashing_Smile
A win. Up to second with two games in hand. That’s all you really need to say about this one.
Thoughts On What Has Gone On by nthstd
The full facts of what has unfolded in the last few days at Ipswich Town FC may never be known. In what I regard as the poor and superficial public apology made by Mark Ashton that pivoted on four key factors, he has failed in my view to take true ownership or action on any of them.
Trust by DanLyles
Nigel Farage’s divisive visit to Portman Road and the club’s disingenuous rebuttal that followed, have catalysed a seismic backlash against our chairman and CEO, Mark Ashton.