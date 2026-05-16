Between The Lines - The FA Crap Final



This isn't an ITFC poem, but for those of you starved of football-based irreverent poetry, here's my take on last weekend's cup final. Catch a recorded version on the socials soon. Chelsea 0:1 Man City, FA Cup Final - 16/05/26 The FA Crap Final Man City sitting, pretty, stroking the ball.

Chelsea set, a threat, and yet not at the goal.

The midfields digging so deep that they all went in the hole.

Blue on blue non-action, who knew? Leaving me cold.

A glimmer of gold from spunky Semenyo, glowing, yo-yoing

near the sticks, cheeky, flicks - the trick’s knowing where it’s going.

A bright spark in the pitch dark, a lark, parking boredom’s tears

despite the dullest of plots and the fewest shots for 20-odd years.

Here’s a fella, Cucurella, doing stellar work, a mini rocket,

like an angry clown drowned, then they put his fingers in a socket.

The pickpocket Doku danced, did I mention The Pensioners left for dead?

Four in a row, no clean sheets.

But we all should’ve stayed in bed. @TheLinesmanPoet

@beardiverse

@thebeardiverse





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StowTractor added 10:30 - May 22

Enjoyed this more than the match!!! Can you do the 3 European finals too?

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StowTractor added 10:31 - May 22

And finally an explanation for Cucurella's hairstyle.



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