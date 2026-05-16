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Between The Lines - The FA Crap Final
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Friday, 22nd May 2026 09:33

This isn't an ITFC poem, but for those of you starved of football-based irreverent poetry, here's my take on last weekend's cup final. Catch a recorded version on the socials soon.

Chelsea 0:1 Man City, FA Cup Final - 16/05/26

The FA Crap Final

Man City sitting, pretty, stroking the ball.
Chelsea set, a threat, and yet not at the goal.
The midfields digging so deep that they all went in the hole.
Blue on blue non-action, who knew? Leaving me cold.
A glimmer of gold from spunky Semenyo, glowing, yo-yoing
near the sticks, cheeky, flicks - the trick’s knowing where it’s going.
A bright spark in the pitch dark, a lark, parking boredom’s tears
despite the dullest of plots and the fewest shots for 20-odd years.
Here’s a fella, Cucurella, doing stellar work, a mini rocket,
like an angry clown drowned, then they put his fingers in a socket.
The pickpocket Doku danced, did I mention The Pensioners left for dead?
Four in a row, no clean sheets.
But we all should’ve stayed in bed.

@TheLinesmanPoet
@beardiverse
@thebeardiverse




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StowTractor added 10:30 - May 22
Enjoyed this more than the match!!! Can you do the 3 European finals too?
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StowTractor added 10:31 - May 22
And finally an explanation for Cucurella's hairstyle.

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