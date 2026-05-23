Between The Lines, Championship Play-Off Final Edition - Tiger Feat



A couple of you mentioned doing a Saints ditty. Well, they get a brief mention here! Anyway, delighted to be able to write about this with us not involved. Hull City 1:0 Middlesbrough, Championship Play-off Final, 23/05/26 Tiger Feat Feast your eyeballs, this is football’s bitchiest richest prize.

The size of which is daunting, haunting, watering to the eyes.

There’s highs and lows, complaints and blows, but only one can win.

Surprisingly not The Saints, though, who won’t be marching in.

But plucked from the bin comes Boro, with another dice to roll.

A multitude of chances, but circumstance is - not at the goal!

Hull City, while not pretty, when the quality was thin

would defend to the end of the journey (then McBurnie stabbed it in).

When you reason on this season’s freeze (they couldn’t spend a penny);

they were never gonna piss the league, or really intrigue many.

Then the technique’s not unique; you seek safety in such a market.

But their plan was thorough, and frankly Boro,

they had a shot on target!





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