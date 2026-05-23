|Between The Lines, Championship Play-Off Final Edition - Tiger Feat
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 24th May 2026 16:42
A couple of you mentioned doing a Saints ditty. Well, they get a brief mention here!
Anyway, delighted to be able to write about this with us not involved.
Hull City 1:0 Middlesbrough, Championship Play-off Final, 23/05/26
Tiger Feat
Feast your eyeballs, this is football’s bitchiest richest prize.
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Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile
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Between The Lines, Championship Play-Off Final Edition - Tiger Feat by The_Flashing_Smile
A couple of you mentioned doing a Saints ditty. Well, they get a brief mention here!
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