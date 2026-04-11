|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.41 - Rocks
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 12th Apr 2026 10:52
I don’t know about you, but I’m still grinning.
This game, a first Ipswich win at Carrow Road for 20 years, and a first double in 33, was breathless. A dodgy pen, with a delayed reaction giving it. Chances saved. Corner after corner after corner for the hosts. Potential red cards, including the subbing on and subbing off again of returning hero/villain Marcelino Núñez.
And yet weirdly, this poem doesn’t even mention the scorers. So apologies to the ice-veined Jaden Philogene, who dispatched the penalty, and George Hirst, who smashed in the second. But for me, this performance was all about the defence. Particularly captain Dara O’Shea and his centre-half partner Jacob Greaves. Just incredible. Absolute rocks.
Norwich City 0:2 Ipswich Town, 11/04/2026
Stop.
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile
Blogs 299 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.41 - Rocks by The_Flashing_Smile
I don’t know about you, but I’m still grinning.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.40 - Fart Exhibition by The_Flashing_Smile
A win. Up to second with two games in hand. That’s all you really need to say about this one.
Thoughts On What Has Gone On by nthstd
The full facts of what has unfolded in the last few days at Ipswich Town FC may never be known. In what I regard as the poor and superficial public apology made by Mark Ashton that pivoted on four key factors, he has failed in my view to take true ownership or action on any of them.
Trust by DanLyles
Nigel Farage’s divisive visit to Portman Road and the club’s disingenuous rebuttal that followed, have catalysed a seismic backlash against our chairman and CEO, Mark Ashton.
Time's Up Mark by bluelagos
Trust is a funny thing, it takes years to develop and in extreme circumstances, minutes to end. Whether that's in a relationship, a friendship or in a commercial setting, when it breaks down it is simply time to move on.