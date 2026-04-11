Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.41 - Rocks



I don’t know about you, but I’m still grinning. This game, a first Ipswich win at Carrow Road for 20 years, and a first double in 33, was breathless. A dodgy pen, with a delayed reaction giving it. Chances saved. Corner after corner after corner for the hosts. Potential red cards, including the subbing on and subbing off again of returning hero/villain Marcelino Núñez. And yet weirdly, this poem doesn’t even mention the scorers. So apologies to the ice-veined Jaden Philogene, who dispatched the penalty, and George Hirst, who smashed in the second. But for me, this performance was all about the defence. Particularly captain Dara O’Shea and his centre-half partner Jacob Greaves. Just incredible. Absolute rocks. Norwich City 0:2 Ipswich Town, 11/04/2026

Rocks Stop.

Stop all the clocks.

Pull up a pew and pull up your socks.

I need to talk to you, about rocks.

There’s a place

you can easily lose face.

Feasibly be

in a war of attrition, like a mission to space.

A budgie’s nest where they puff their chests in string vests

and test your mettle, the pests!

So it’s best you don’t rest.

I jest, just settle.

You’ve got the best staff

and two rocks at centre half

to choose, like granite statues

or two giraffes in platform shoes.

Towering, overpowering, all-devouring.

Bodies on the line.

Right place, right time,

timing tackles and grapples absolutely spot on, fine.

Like fine wine. Umami.

A tsunami of solid, as certain as an iron curtain

in a foreign field. A pumped fist

stronger than Artemis’s heat shield.

Unyielding, when the temperature’s building.

But a confession - Norwich had the possession

and corners, but if that’s all you get

then you’re set to be mourners.

Sheep asleep in sheep’s clothes.

Consumers, crooners and boomers baiting Núñez;

here he comes - there he goes.

Rocks in his head, ment

al, a masterstroke (who knows?)

that throws them off the scent.

Days like this are heaven-sent.

A feast for the eyeballs, against

your rivals.

Dealing with high balls.

You don’t need prayer mats, black cats or bibles.

Just blocks.

Rolled up sleeves,

O’Shea and Greaves.

Rocks.





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