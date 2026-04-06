|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.40 - Fart Exhibition
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Tuesday, 7th Apr 2026 12:02
A win. Up to second with two games in hand. That’s all you really need to say about this one.
I went to an art exhibition on Easter Sunday, The Threads Of Life by Chiharu Shiota at The Hayward Gallery on London’s South Bank. Consisting of beautiful, immense and intricate web-like installations, exploring the body, memory, consciousness and the fragility of existence; it was the complete antithesis of this awful stinker of a football match. I’m not sure it’s even legal to mention the two in the same sentence.
But as they say, a win’s a win.
Ipswich Town 2:1 Birmingham City, 06/04/2026
On Easter Sunday under the South Bank’s sun
One expects, as one wipes their specs of little flecks
We tried hard, with heart, but this was stop-start,
Racey Kasey was through and blew
And if not perverse, the second half was worse!
And fine, the sun would shine, not shun
All told, this performance wasn’t art
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Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.40 - Fart Exhibition by The_Flashing_Smile
A win. Up to second with two games in hand. That’s all you really need to say about this one.
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Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.39 - Pains In The Neck by The_Flashing_Smile
At the end of my last intro I said, “See you again for more of the same next week”.