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Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.45 - The Point
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Monday, 27th Apr 2026 18:41

I’m running out of words for these intros. The poem says it all.
A point was needed, and we got it. Two poems left (hopefully). Three points required.

West Brom 0:0 Ipswich Town, 25/04/2026


The Point

Welcome to the slog
where legs are heavy and turn to logs,
and you’d rather be in the bogs
than watching this.
Your passing’s fast deserted,
you chance your arm
but your chances aren’t converted.
It’s scheduled hurt, perverted
watching this.
It’s like falling on a bruise.
A mission: impossible to lose.
Feels like freight in the Strait of Hormuz
watching this.
Missed chances are amassing,
we’re short of greatness like Trump’s latest assassin.
We’re running out of gas, still watching this.
But Walton’s not too shabby
and soon The Baggies are looking saggy,
a point is grabbed and both are happy,
and that’s the point
of watching this.




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