Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.45 - The Point



I’m running out of words for these intros. The poem says it all.

A point was needed, and we got it. Two poems left (hopefully). Three points required. West Brom 0:0 Ipswich Town, 25/04/2026

The Point Welcome to the slog

where legs are heavy and turn to logs,

and you’d rather be in the bogs

than watching this.

Your passing’s fast deserted,

you chance your arm

but your chances aren’t converted.

It’s scheduled hurt, perverted

watching this.

It’s like falling on a bruise.

A mission: impossible to lose.

Feels like freight in the Strait of Hormuz

watching this.

Missed chances are amassing,

we’re short of greatness like Trump’s latest assassin.

We’re running out of gas, still watching this.

But Walton’s not too shabby

and soon The Baggies are looking saggy,

a point is grabbed and both are happy,

and that’s the point

of watching this.





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