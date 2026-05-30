|Between The Lines, Champions League Final Edition - PSG Tips
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 31st May 2026 16:37
PSG 1:1 Arsenal (AET, PSG win 4:3 on pens)
Yeah, I probably have too much time on my hands. I'm in Birmingham visiting the in-laws and the missus can't walk due to a sore toe. So obviously, in such a situation, you write a poem about the Champions League Final.
PSG Tips
ARSE!
A brain surgeon’s precision was the decision of Arteta.
But don’t forget you don’t get a European trophy, yet.
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