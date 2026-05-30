Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines, Champions League Final Edition - PSG Tips
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 31st May 2026 16:37

PSG 1:1 Arsenal (AET, PSG win 4:3 on pens)
UEFA Champions League Final - 30/05/26

Yeah, I probably have too much time on my hands. I'm in Birmingham visiting the in-laws and the missus can't walk due to a sore toe. So obviously, in such a situation, you write a poem about the Champions League Final.

PSG Tips

ARSE!
enal, well
you tried your best.
I won’t stick-in the boot or make you cry like the rest
on social media, I’ll feed ya some hope, a diversion.
Look, you’ve had a better week or two than Nicola Sturgeon.

A brain surgeon’s precision was the decision of Arteta.
And the team couldn’t have tackled that tactic much better;
kept their shape great, stopped and blocked as good as you can get.
Set PSG’s play to fail, like a stale baguette.

But don’t forget you don’t get a European trophy, yet.
It’s the harshest way to end and then have no regrets, so let’s
learn from this yearning, this hocus-pocus: focus like a lens.
You’ll grow. But oh, just one thing:
Don’t fanny about on pens.




Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile

Blogs 299 bloggers

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026