Between The Lines, Champions League Final Edition - PSG Tips



PSG 1:1 Arsenal (AET, PSG win 4:3 on pens)

UEFA Champions League Final - 30/05/26 Yeah, I probably have too much time on my hands. I'm in Birmingham visiting the in-laws and the missus can't walk due to a sore toe. So obviously, in such a situation, you write a poem about the Champions League Final. PSG Tips ARSE!

enal, well

you tried your best.

I won’t stick-in the boot or make you cry like the rest

on social media, I’ll feed ya some hope, a diversion.

Look, you’ve had a better week or two than Nicola Sturgeon. A brain surgeon’s precision was the decision of Arteta.

And the team couldn’t have tackled that tactic much better;

kept their shape great, stopped and blocked as good as you can get.

Set PSG’s play to fail, like a stale baguette. But don’t forget you don’t get a European trophy, yet.

It’s the harshest way to end and then have no regrets, so let’s

learn from this yearning, this hocus-pocus: focus like a lens.

You’ll grow. But oh, just one thing:

Don’t fanny about on pens.





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