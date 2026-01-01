Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.26 - Two One And Tickled Pink

Poems, like matches, come thick and fast this time of year! I felt the amazing pink sky that appeared just before the start of the second half was quiet poetic, more so than the game itself, so I focused on that. The result, and other results, left us sitting in the pink in second.

By the way, I don’t know if anyone’s reading these, but if you are I wish you happy and prosperous new year!

Ipswich Town 2:1 Oxford United, 01/01/2026



Two One And Tickled Pink

A year anew

in deepest blue rolls through

a painting, pure.

A feint, a rush, a brushstroke, lush.

A blend, assured, azure.

Aloof Cajuste, like liquid, purred

and poured around Azor.

Feeding Philogene, a stream,

a score that teased at more.

The sky above this pitch of riches

blushed at Oxford’s plight.

A rush of fushsia, flushed with lilac highlights;

a gallant fight.

As musty dusk descends there’s just enough

to win the prize.

Second, in the pink beneath

these salmon Suffolk skies.