|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.26 - Two One And Tickled Pink
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Friday, 2nd Jan 2026 18:20
Poems, like matches, come thick and fast this time of year! I felt the amazing pink sky that appeared just before the start of the second half was quiet poetic, more so than the game itself, so I focused on that. The result, and other results, left us sitting in the pink in second.
By the way, I don’t know if anyone’s reading these, but if you are I wish you happy and prosperous new year!
Ipswich Town 2:1 Oxford United, 01/01/2026
A year anew
