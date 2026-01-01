Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.26 - Two One And Tickled Pink
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Friday, 2nd Jan 2026 18:20

Poems, like matches, come thick and fast this time of year! I felt the amazing pink sky that appeared just before the start of the second half was quiet poetic, more so than the game itself, so I focused on that. The result, and other results, left us sitting in the pink in second.

By the way, I don’t know if anyone’s reading these, but if you are I wish you happy and prosperous new year!

Ipswich Town 2:1 Oxford United, 01/01/2026


Two One And Tickled Pink

A year anew
in deepest blue rolls through
a painting, pure.
A feint, a rush, a brushstroke, lush.
A blend, assured, azure.
Aloof Cajuste, like liquid, purred
and poured around Azor.
Feeding Philogene, a stream,
a score that teased at more.
The sky above this pitch of riches
blushed at Oxford’s plight.
A rush of fushsia, flushed with lilac highlights;
a gallant fight.
As musty dusk descends there’s just enough
to win the prize.
Second, in the pink beneath
these salmon Suffolk skies.




