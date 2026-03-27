Time's Up Mark



Trust is a funny thing, it takes years to develop and in extreme circumstances, minutes to end. Whether that's in a relationship, a friendship or in a commercial setting, when it breaks down it is simply time to move on. And let's be clear, it's broken. Not because Mark Ashton hosted Nigel Farage, that's his business who he chooses to dine with. His political views and leanings are his business just as previous owner Marcus Evans's political allegiances were his business. But Ashton has lost the trust of many for one simple reason, the evidence which has emerged over the last 24 hours appears to indicate that the club lied. The club appears to have gaslit the fanbase and misled journalists all in a desperate attempt to hide the truth of how it was Nigel Farage came to make a Reform PR video at Portman Road. The silence from the club spoke volumes, it shone a light on the fact that clearly something was amiss. Why not simply apologise for allowing a political party to use Portman Road? Why not admit the error, apologise and commit to do better? We now know why, multiple sources have spoken to the press and it's clear that, contrary to the club’s version of events, Ashton was fully aware of Farage's visit to Portman Road, and even facilitated it according to some reports. Maybe he knew what Farage planned, maybe he didn't. But it was dishonest to mislead the press and fans. Ashton has shown in that simple act he is not fit to be CEO of our club. We expect a number of things that are clearly lacking. Competence, integrity and honesty. He's made one fantastic decision (recruiting Kieran McKenna) and piggy-backed that for years. Yep, we have invested in the club infrastructure, anyone could see that was needed. But we have also lost countless staff from our academy operation. Experienced staff with years of knowledge of our club. And look at how he has failed to engage constructively with Blue Action. It is now coming out how he actually threatened them with being banned from "my stadium". The arrogance and ego shining through in that one phrase. On its own, a series of questionable decisions shouldn't mean we should sack him. But ongoing fan disunity, players unhappy, sponsors unhappy and future player recruitment will now be harder. Those all are football matters and that is damaging our club and will impact us for years if unresolved. The alternative is a slow car crash. The impact of this week doesn't blow over, the damage is done and will remain until the cause is removed. Until the break-up is complete. The vile abuse received by anyone who has spoken out on social media shows just how divided the fanbase (and society) is. The way forward is simple, get rid, do it quickly and then unite behind the team. Anyone who thinks Ashton is the man to unite the fanbase is deluded. Bang on all you want about fans being 'wet wipes' etc, but the fans have every right to object to our club bring used by a political party for PR and more importantly, for being lied to. The fans have every right to expect honesty and integrity in all club communications. For many the trust is gone and the only way that ends is for Ashton to leave. One way or another his time is surely up.





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N2_Blue added 15:08 - Mar 27

Agree with absolutely everything you've put so succintly here.

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NederlandseBlue added 15:10 - Mar 27



Another well written blog. 4

TheMoralMajority added 15:24 - Mar 27

It's a thumbs up from me

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OldTimer2 added 15:31 - Mar 27

Spot on

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