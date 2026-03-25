Faragegate



"Is that Chelsea?"

"How did that happen?"

"Massive own goal" The initial response from some Liverpool fans I know upon seeing Nigel Farage's tweet of him holding up a club shirt and laughing whilst sat in the club changing rooms. I could answer the first comment but was and remain at a loss to address the next two. "How did that happen?" does indeed remain unanswered and the "Massive own goal" is hard to challenge. Let's be clear what has happened, Farage came to the club, used our facilities for publicity shots and the club facilitated this. It then spent a day and a half obfuscating and then released a statement that did nothing other than claim political impartiality whilst confirming the club's stance on inclusion. Happy? I doubt it. Unless you think PR disasters are the way forward. When the club statement is endorsed by Rupert Lowe, for whom Reform are too woke, then you know you're on a different page from the majority of fans. But does it matter? Club dropped a rollock, headline news (we weren't but it felt like it), Twitter storm and life carries on. "Yesterday's chip paper" as someone posted? To a point that's true, but trust between fan and club takes years to develop and undoubtedly for many this has been damaged. Being duped by a political PR stunt is the minor charge, I don't think anyone genuinely thinks the club appreciated what Farage and Reform were planning on doing. It was naive, gullible and unprofessional. It has brought division and derision and I am sure plenty at the club are shaking their heads at how this was allowed to happen. But the club response is far less minor. When you mess up, you own it. You take responsibility for what's gone wrong, you establish the facts, who did what, and you take appropriate actions. One of which is you apologise. Properly. Most of that will have happened behind closed doors and it's not my place to guess the who did what. That may or may not come out in the coming days/weeks. But what is clear is the tone-deaf club response that failed to address the issue of the club allowing itself to be used by Farage for his PR stunt. Simply reaffirming the club's political independence and commitment to inclusion whilst not accepting or apologising for allowing Farage to use the club's facilities doesn't cut it. It leaves a foul taste in the mouth and the suspicion that the failure to properly apologise and take ownership of the mess is because those involved did what they did with the knowledge of those at the top of the club. Which brings us to Mark Ashton, a man who has achieved an awful lot at Ipswich through the inspired recruitment of Kieran McKenna and the much-needed off-the-field developments in infrastructure, who bangs on about 'elite' levels and standards at every opportunity. Nothing wrong with aiming high. But the same 'elite' standard of PR has been rather lacking. The buck stops with Ashton and if he endorsed the visit he has personally overseen a breakdown in trust between club and many fans (not all, obviously). If he didn't himself endorse the visit then his communications have been woeful. Losing the faith of the fans will make his position difficult, yet many will support him absolutely in view of the excellent progress the club have made. What damage to his and the club's reputation will be for debate but no one can seriously argue the club's standing is enhanced. No sponsor will be happy being associated with a divisive figure like Farage. I doubt any foreign or ethnic minority player will be seeing the news and thinking, "Ipswich is the place for me and my family". Supporting Reform is a choice and I am cool with that. Many Town fans will vote for them, as is their right. I make no comment on people's choice of party, nor should I. But platforming a divisive figure absolutely is a choice. It's a choice the club made and now they have to own it. And by not apologising and accepting it shouldn't have happened, the club will be seen to be endorsing Farage and Reform. Hardly 'elite' level PR from Ashton or the club. Do better.





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EdwardStone added 09:40 - Mar 25

Good blog Mr Lagos



I reckon someone at the club is a Fartage fanboy and have allowed Town to be be used in this shoddy manner.





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Guthrum added 09:48 - Mar 25

This is very much how I feel about the whole affair.



Particularly sad at a time when ITFC are struggling to build a "feel-good" atmosphere ahead of the tricky and tight run-in which is vital to our promotion hopes.

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Jamiebed added 09:49 - Mar 25

Absolutely, bang on. And Ashton's absense now is so telling, no longer running along the stand at Sincil Bank.

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Meadowlark added 09:53 - Mar 25

Ashton: "The Foundation, as the Trust did, will sit at the forefront of everything that we do."

After Saturday's well received Foundation day, who the hell thought that inviting Farage was a good idea?

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NederlandseBlue added 09:57 - Mar 25

Well written. As the club has been vague (which implies guilt), it makes saying what should or should not have happened very difficult.



Should any group be able to take a tour? I would say yes. Should anyone taking the tour be able to publicly talk about it? Potentially, depending on the terms and conditions.



In my view, what should not have happened was an invite (which the Atlantic says they have seen evidence happened) and/or a deviation from the standard private tour that anyone else could have (which plenty have said has happened, including a meet and greet from the head of media, the multiple football shirts etc.).



Inviting any politician just as purdah is about to start is a mistake. Doing so with a deliberately controversial group which seems at odds with what the club says it stands for is even more misguided. Lying about it is a complete breakdown in trust, I suggest.

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unstableblue added 09:57 - Mar 25

Thanks Lagos a good summary. The buck stops with Ashton with this one and the whole episode - Faragegate - is a PR and club reputational disaster. The press release as you confirm is where the real damage was done. It smacked of disregard for the fanbase.



The way Reform and Farage have further used the event to drive attention and mocking is shameful again. Joking they were off to Elland Road for their next rally - as if Leeds United would stoop so low. Or jesting with the Norwich City socials about going on their stadium tour.



You’re right to state people are entitled to their vote. But Reform and Farage are divisive and dangerous for this country. They thrive on fear, hate, division, derision of the minority and they wrap themselves in our country’s flag as yet another stunt. Political parties do not use football clubs and football clubs do not allow political rallies and stunts - that is the norm, we broke the norm. And we have given license to a man who brought us the Brexit lie (which increased South Asian immigration) and the appalling gaslighting post Southport. Below are some further Farage quotes, there are many.



And for those Town fans stating that their peers who are making a stand on this are overreacting and being ridiculous - a Reform government would ruin this country, and our club has facilitated their campaign. The fanbase anger is something to be proud of.



“The best world leader? As an operator, but not as a human being, I would say Putin".



“We ourselves in the European Union provoked the conflict through our territorial expansionism in the Ukraine”



“The RNLI is a taxi service for illegal people smugglers"



“If a woman... has a child and takes two or three years off work, she is worth far less to the employer when she comes back than when she goes away."



(On women breastfeeding) “I think that given that some people feel very embarrassed by it... perhaps sit in the corner."



"Men are prepared to sacrifice their family lives in order to pursue a career and be successful in a way that fewer women are."



"Basic principle was right": Farage said the "basic principle" of Enoch Powell’s 1968 "Rivers of Blood"



Challenged in late 2025 over allegations by 20 former classmates that he used extreme racist and antisemitic slurs at school (such as "Hitler was right"), he responded: "Have I said things 50 years ago that you could interpret as being banter in a playground... in the modern light of day? Yes."



While stating he was "unhappy" with a Reform UK MP who said seeing "black and Asian people" in TV adverts drove her mad, he defended the sentiment by saying: "adverts [are] now unrepresentative of British society as a whole."



Following Trump's return to the White House in early 2025, Farage hailed him as "the bravest man that I know,"



Farage argued that Trump's re-election was "absolutely vital" because he is "by instinct, a peace-maker" who understands that "peace comes through strength, not through weakness".



"I hope and believe that many things that will happen in America will serve as an inspiration to us".



Despite over a dozen women accusing Trump of sexual assault, Farage has maintained his loyalty, stating as recently as December 2025: "For 10 years I have stood up and defended President Trump... I have never wavered in my thoughts or my views for one minute"

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