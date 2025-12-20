Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.23 - Magic Moments



Hard to know what to make of this one. As we’ve seen so often - no matter the opposition - a disappointing, disjointed first half, which we nevertheless led in. In a much improved second, despite the gallant and hard-working Owls, we huffed and powder-puffed our way to all three points. And we weirdly, by the end, could’ve won by more. As someone on the TWTD Forum said, we’re a team of moments. This game - a gimme on paper - was the epitome of that. And if that idea were encapsulated in a player, it would be Jens Cajuste.

Job done, up to third, but more needed in future one suspects. Ipswich Town 3:1 Sheffield Wednesday, 20/12/2025

Magic Moments Cajuste

let loose

should rule this roost;

should buzz,

and does in patches.

A samba mamba snake-hipped trick

he strides and glides through matches.

Like silky chocolate, a footballing onion;

skills of many layers.

He jives and thrives but sometimes I’ve

seen faster Subbuteo players. At first we minced and unconvinced,

the Owls weren’t pulled asunder.

A team of moments, less than magic.

Our whelming, then, was under.

We put the temp in tempo.

Dodgy passes, faulty wiring.

Shitty? No. But bitty, slow.

The cylinders not all firing.

An error-strewn afternoon,

few rays in heavy weather.

The second half was Petta: better

moments honed in clever.

A dash of magic splashed in flashes,

clashes, oiled joints.

Merry dances, many chances lanced;

we claimed the points.





