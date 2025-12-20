|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.23 - Magic Moments
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 21st Dec 2025 16:10
Hard to know what to make of this one. As we’ve seen so often - no matter the opposition - a disappointing, disjointed first half, which we nevertheless led in.
In a much improved second, despite the gallant and hard-working Owls, we huffed and powder-puffed our way to all three points. And we weirdly, by the end, could’ve won by more.
As someone on the TWTD Forum said, we’re a team of moments. This game - a gimme on paper - was the epitome of that. And if that idea were encapsulated in a player, it would be Jens Cajuste.
Ipswich Town 3:1 Sheffield Wednesday, 20/12/2025
Cajuste
At first we minced and unconvinced,
