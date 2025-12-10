Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.21 - A Portman Road Portmanteau
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Friday, 12th Dec 2025 09:43

This was a professional performance, lit up by another Jaden Philogene wonderstrike. Stoke were decent first half, but seemed to run out of ideas. Both teams tried things that didn’t quite live up to that second-minute sizzler, but Town rarely looked under too much threat.

Would’ve been nice to watch a bit more comfortably, say for example if the wrist-bandaged Iván Azón hadn’t blasted over a keeper-free net. But you can’t have everything.

Ipswich Town 1:0 Stoke City, 10/12/2025


A Portman Road Portmanteau

In rows,
we watch his twinkle toes.
The old, and cold, throw off their throws.
They stand in the stands, their hands write prose.
Some fat tattoos take off their clothes.
A jinking left, a deft stepover.
The first thing witnessed by Jehovah.
Godlike, strike, a swiping right.
Quiet as an arrow through the night.
The lights,
a stage, a bird that sings
philharmonic, Philothings.
A gloves-on-head-dance celebration;
Stoke, broken, in deflation,
indignation, castigation.
Leif-t for dust, then eye dilation.
The rest? Controlled, no fuss for us.
All hail
the Philogenius.




