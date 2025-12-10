|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.21 - A Portman Road Portmanteau
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Friday, 12th Dec 2025 09:43
This was a professional performance, lit up by another Jaden Philogene wonderstrike. Stoke were decent first half, but seemed to run out of ideas. Both teams tried things that didn’t quite live up to that second-minute sizzler, but Town rarely looked under too much threat.
Would’ve been nice to watch a bit more comfortably, say for example if the wrist-bandaged Iván Azón hadn’t blasted over a keeper-free net. But you can’t have everything.
Ipswich Town 1:0 Stoke City, 10/12/2025
In rows,
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.21 - A Portman Road Portmanteau by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a professional performance, lit up by another Jaden Philogene wonderstrike. Stoke were decent first half, but seemed to run out of ideas. Both teams tried things that didn’t quite live up to that second-minute sizzler, but Town rarely looked under too much threat.
McKenna's Men Part One: League One Days by Edmundo
With the fourth anniversary of Kieran McKenna's tenure at the helm of Ipswich Town fast approaching, rather than looking at the results, I thought I'd look at the signings that he has made/given the green light to in his time here. I have arbitrarily given each player a HIT, MISS or MAYBE based on their performance thus far.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.20 - The C Word by The_Flashing_Smile
Well what a difference a few days makes. From possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna to probably the best this season. That elusive mistress ‘Confidence’ seemed to be the key here.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Coventry are this season’s form side and currently sit 10 points clear at the top of the table. Frank Lampard has benefited from time and consistency having inherited the strong base of a side with some of the division’s standout players.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.19 - A Fecal Matter by The_Flashing_Smile
The rearranged washout turned out to be even more of a damp squib than the literal one of two and a half months ago. Worryingly, possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna.