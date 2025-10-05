Between The Lines - Your Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poem, No.11, Charlton (H)



What a bizarre game that was. If you had to go off somewhere after the first half and then found out later that the final score was 0-3 you’d be utterly baffled.

As am I. Ipswich Town 0:3 Charlton Athletic, 21/10/2025

Three Is A Tragic Number The smells, the sights,

the midweek lights,

so happy to be back.

We’ve only got three problems, though;

defence, midfield, attack.

Three too many changes.

Thirty-three mistakes.

30-odd misses, boos and hisses.

A midfield, slow, like they’ve eaten cakes.

A first half domination.

A second half collapse.

Defending static for three little Addicks

to foxtrot through the three-foot gaps.

Three is a tragic number.

Three half decent men.

But we’ll be back in three more days

to do it all again.





