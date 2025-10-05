Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines - Your Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poem, No.11, Charlton (H)
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Wednesday, 22nd Oct 2025 14:26

What a bizarre game that was. If you had to go off somewhere after the first half and then found out later that the final score was 0-3 you’d be utterly baffled.
As am I.

Ipswich Town 0:3 Charlton Athletic, 21/10/2025


Three Is A Tragic Number

The smells, the sights,
the midweek lights,
so happy to be back.
We’ve only got three problems, though;
defence, midfield, attack.
Three too many changes.
Thirty-three mistakes.
30-odd misses, boos and hisses.
A midfield, slow, like they’ve eaten cakes.
A first half domination.
A second half collapse.
Defending static for three little Addicks
to foxtrot through the three-foot gaps.
Three is a tragic number.
Three half decent men.
But we’ll be back in three more days
to do it all again.




