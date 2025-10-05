|Between The Lines - Your Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poem, No.11, Charlton (H)
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Wednesday, 22nd Oct 2025 14:26
What a bizarre game that was. If you had to go off somewhere after the first half and then found out later that the final score was 0-3 you’d be utterly baffled.
Ipswich Town 0:3 Charlton Athletic, 21/10/2025
The smells, the sights,
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines - Your Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poem, No.11, Charlton (H) by The_Flashing_Smile
What a bizarre game that was. If you had to go off somewhere after the first half and then found out later that the final score was 0-3 you’d be utterly baffled. As am I.
Championship Preview: Charlton Athletic by ad_wilkin
It’s a tight Championship season so far, but newly promoted Charlton are doing better than a lot of people expected.
Between The Lines - Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poetry. No.10, Boro (A) by The_Flashing_Smile
Middlesbrough 2:1 Ipswich Town, 17/10/2025
Championship Preview: Middlesbrough by ad_wilkin
It’s a visit to one of the league’s promotion contenders on a Friday night following the second international break of the season as Town make the trip to the Riverside.
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.9 Norwich (H) by The_Flashing_Smile
Ipswich Town 3:1 Norwich City, 05/10/2025