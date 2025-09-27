|Between The Lines - Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poetry. No.10, Boro (A)
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 19th Oct 2025 17:35
Middlesbrough 2:1 Ipswich Town, 17/10/2025
Oh dear. We still haven’t cracked playing away from home. Oh dear.
Oh dear,
Oh dear,
Oh dear,
Oh dear
|
