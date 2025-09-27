Between The Lines - Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poetry. No.10, Boro (A)

Middlesbrough 2:1 Ipswich Town, 17/10/2025

Oh dear. We still haven’t cracked playing away from home. Oh dear.



Oh Dear

Oh dear,

what happened here?

So far, so near, so little to cheer.

Too slack, relaxed,

or gripped by fear?

Some on performance diminishing gear?

Oh dear.

Oh dear,

what happened here?

Hot potatoes, hard to clear.

No poacher coached

and holes in the rear.

A middling midfield in first gear.

Oh dear.

Oh dear,

what happened here?

Cavaliers that disappear.

Too posh to press,

a mess, a shed tear.

Kipre’s legs like a newborn deer.

Oh dear.

Oh dear

what happened here?

Broken strings for the puppeteer?

A missed pen, then

a right pigs ear.

Starting to pine for McAteer?

Oh dear.