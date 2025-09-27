Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines - Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poetry. No.10, Boro (A)
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 19th Oct 2025 17:35

Middlesbrough 2:1 Ipswich Town, 17/10/2025

Oh dear. We still haven’t cracked playing away from home. Oh dear.


Oh Dear

Oh dear,
what happened here? 
So far, so near, so little to cheer. 
Too slack, relaxed,
or gripped by fear? 
Some on performance diminishing gear? 
Oh dear. 

Oh dear,
what happened here?
Hot potatoes, hard to clear.
No poacher coached
and holes in the rear.
A middling midfield in first gear.
Oh dear.

Oh dear,
what happened here?
Cavaliers that disappear.
Too posh to press,
a mess, a shed tear.
Kipre’s legs like a newborn deer.
Oh dear.

Oh dear
what happened here?
Broken strings for the puppeteer?
A missed pen, then
a right pigs ear.
Starting to pine for McAteer?
Oh dear.




