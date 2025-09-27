|Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.8
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 5th Oct 2025 09:27
Bristol City 1:1 Ipswich Town, 30/09/2025
Yes, I know we’re playing Norwich today. And this borefest is probably the last thing you want to read about on your way to ‘The Big One’. But look, I set myself a challenge to do a poem for every game. Your challenge is only to read them. You’ve got the easy side of the bargain. So let’s just get through this, then it’s over and done with and we can all move on.
This might also, perhaps, distract you from your fear for a while. I charge nothing for this service.
Anticipation.
It comes in many flavours,
It’s not giving seventeen yellows (McCrorie).
I could’ve watched Easteners
