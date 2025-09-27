Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.7
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Saturday, 4th Oct 2025 15:14

Ipswich Town 2:1 Portsmouth, 27/09/2025

Well, well, well. Back-to-back wins. And for the most part, controlled. When I got back to Essex after the match, where I was staying with my mum before returning to south London on Sunday, I got myself my customary late-night pizza. But for some reason I decided I fancied some hot honey drizzled on it, so picked up a jar of that too. Something simple and easy… but with just a little spice starting to come through. That became the theme for this poem.


Spicy Football

My after match meal’s often pizza,
but still
I want something a little punchy
to munch.
Like the game-play
we’re producing,
I want more sweat-inducing.
In a good way;
shots hot,
tackles crunched.

With Jaden, Da Bomb
(and defence by West Brom).
A swish dish with a kick, made us drool.
There was just a bit of bitchin’
for the lenient Kitchen.
If you can’t stand the heat,
play it cool.

Laid-back to back wins,
even Hirsty tap-ins.
A little heat with control’s always nice.
The midfield, smooth liquid,
a starter for a slick kid.
Like the Scoville Scale
- measured, with spice.

Little Pompey attack,
but Pack pulled one back
(still at corners we fold, like money).
In McKenna we trust,
like my simple stuffed crust
with just
a little hint
of hot honey.




