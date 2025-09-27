|Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.7
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Saturday, 4th Oct 2025 15:14
Ipswich Town 2:1 Portsmouth, 27/09/2025
Well, well, well. Back-to-back wins. And for the most part, controlled. When I got back to Essex after the match, where I was staying with my mum before returning to south London on Sunday, I got myself my customary late-night pizza. But for some reason I decided I fancied some hot honey drizzled on it, so picked up a jar of that too. Something simple and easy… but with just a little spice starting to come through. That became the theme for this poem.
My after match meal’s often pizza,
With Jaden, Da Bomb
Laid-back to back wins,
Little Pompey attack,
