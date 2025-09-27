Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.7



Ipswich Town 2:1 Portsmouth, 27/09/2025 Well, well, well. Back-to-back wins. And for the most part, controlled. When I got back to Essex after the match, where I was staying with my mum before returning to south London on Sunday, I got myself my customary late-night pizza. But for some reason I decided I fancied some hot honey drizzled on it, so picked up a jar of that too. Something simple and easy… but with just a little spice starting to come through. That became the theme for this poem.

Spicy Football My after match meal’s often pizza,

but still

I want something a little punchy

to munch.

Like the game-play

we’re producing,

I want more sweat-inducing.

In a good way;

shots hot,

tackles crunched. With Jaden, Da Bomb

(and defence by West Brom).

A swish dish with a kick, made us drool.

There was just a bit of bitchin’

for the lenient Kitchen.

If you can’t stand the heat,

play it cool. Laid-back to back wins,

even Hirsty tap-ins.

A little heat with control’s always nice.

The midfield, smooth liquid,

a starter for a slick kid.

Like the Scoville Scale

- measured, with spice. Little Pompey attack,

but Pack pulled one back

(still at corners we fold, like money).

In McKenna we trust,

like my simple stuffed crust

with just

a little hint

of hot honey.





Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.

You need to login in order to post your comments