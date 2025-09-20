Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.6
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Thursday, 25th Sep 2025 09:05

It seems last week I was a bit premature with the nautical theme.
In this week’s there’s also a bonus ex-player reference, for those of you older than 25 to spot. There’s even a Greek god reference.

So much packed into such a small poem about so little football!

Blackburn Rovers P:P Ipswich Town, 20/09/2025


Washout

It’s raining, it’s pouring
This football game is boring
Like Fish in a bowl, the ball wouldn’t roll
Thank Poseidon it’s off; we ain’t scoring.




