Between The Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.6

It seems last week I was a bit premature with the nautical theme.

In this week’s there’s also a bonus ex-player reference, for those of you older than 25 to spot. There’s even a Greek god reference.

So much packed into such a small poem about so little football!

Blackburn Rovers P:P Ipswich Town, 20/09/2025



Washout

It’s raining, it’s pouring

This football game is boring

Like Fish in a bowl, the ball wouldn’t roll

Thank Poseidon it’s off; we ain’t scoring.