Championship Preview: Bristol City



Last year's play-off semi-finalists were a bit of an unknown quantity coming into this season having lost manager Liam Manning to Norwich over the summer, but new boss Gerhard Struber has taken no time putting his mark on the side and getting them competing at the top end of the table once more. The former Barnsley, NY Red Bulls, RB Salzburg and FC Koln boss has certainly been aided by not having too much transfer turnover with consistency seeming to be the key to reach the summit in these early stages. A strong start where they went unbeaten in their first five games has hit the first blip of the season as they were beaten 3-1 by Oxford United and then played out a goalless draw with Preston North End at the weekend. Goalkeepers There has been a bit of change in the goalkeeping department with Radek Vitek joining on loan from Manchester United. If that name sounds familiar it’s because he spent last season on loan at FC Blau Weiss Linz, Town’s first pre-season opponents this season. He’s had a solid start to his Robins career so far. Last year’s number one and Ireland international Max O’Leary is currently out injured but Joe Lumley has arrived from Southampton to fill that gap and has started the Carabao Cup games with Lewis Thomas, who spent last season on loan at Bromley, also in the squad. Defenders It’s been a consistent back three for Struber of Zak Vyner, Rob Dickie and Rob Atkinson. Vyner has been at the club his entire career and has now chalked up 246 appearances, something that is a rarity these days in Championship football, whilst Dickie has been around since July 2023 when he joined from QPR. He’s not the paciest of defenders but is very good at winning duels both in the air and on the ground and is able to pop up with a goal every now and then. Atkinson has had a more roundabout way of getting into the starting line-up. He’s been with the club since 2021 but spent the second half of last season out on loan at Portsmouth where he impressed. He had the rare achievement of finding the net three times in a 2-2 draw against Derby last year, albeit one in the wrong net. He brings a left-footed balance to that back three and like the others has had a solid start to the season. Two Carabao Cup rounds saw opportunities for George Tanner, whilst Hayden Roberts is the final option there with Luke McNally missing out of squad registration due to injury. The starting wing-backs have been the pacy Mark Sykes, who, as is often the case these days with a back five has been converted from a winger to assume more defensive duties, and Ross McCrorie, who is playing inverted on the left-hand side. He assisted two of City’s four goals in their 4-2 victory over Hull and was also responsible for a goal and an assist in the opening day demolition of Sheffiled Untied. Twenty-four-year-old Yu Hirakawa is Sykes’s closest competitor on the right-hand side. He’s made a permanent move this year having spent last season on loan from Japanese side Machida Zelvia. On the left it’s been youngster Elijah Morrison, who has been given opportunities in the Carabao Cup. Midfield Ahead of that back five is a rather handy box midfield. Jason Knight is one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and someone who was interesting the Blues a couple of summers ago before the Jack Taylor signing. He’s been partnered by Adam Randell, who was a handy pick-up from relegated Plymouth in the summer having been one of the most consistent performers in the Pilgrims time in the second tier. The pair provide an energetic engine room with a bit of everything but are largely focused on screening the defence to allow the creative players ahead of them to flourish. In Scott Twine and Anis Mehmeti they have an excellent pair of attacking midfielders, both of whom will play on the reverse side and look to come inside onto their favourite foot. Twine has seven goal involvements already, including one of his trademark direct free-kicks. Mehmeti has since taken up the mantle with three goals and two assists in his last three games. He’s still only 24 years of age but has really settled with the Robins and become one of the Championship’s top performers in recent years. Where they could struggle later on in the season is with a bit of depth. Max Bird is versatile cover across both deep and attacking midfield and scored off the bench against Hull. However, he is currently out with a minor injury, whilst Joe Williams is sidelined with longer term damage. Twenty-one-year-old Shotley-born Josh Stokes, who spent last season out on loan at Cambridge, is the only other option to fill in now but it’s likely to be seen as too soon for him to start. Forwards Emil Riis was signed from Preston North End on a free this summer and has assumed the mantle as the main number nine following a 12-goal season for the Lilywhites last year. He has a lot of the attributes to play as a lone striker one of which is his ability to win the ball back high up the pitch winning possession in the final third once every other game. That profile is clearly what Struber is looking for in his strikers as Riis’s back-up is a man Town fans will certainly remember. Sinclair Armstrong looked every bit one of the Championship’s top players when he tore Town’s defence apart back when he was at QPR, but hasn’t really progressed since then. He moved to Bristol City last summer but only found the back of the net three times. He has the ability to be unplayable but more often than not that’s not seen on the pitch. Harry Cornick, Ephraim Yeboah and Fally Maylulu are also in the squad in what is an overloaded area. The Teams With games coming thick and fast, there’s bound to be some rotation. Town switched things up at the weekend with three changes, whereas the Robins went unchanged. I think Chuba Akpom and Kasey McAteer are likely to come back in for Town, whilst you'd think Marcelino Nunez would replace Jens Cajuste in the middle. I'd keep Cedric Kipre in, but I have a suspicion that Kieran McKenna will favour Jacob Greaves. Bristol City don't have that much depth right now so I wouldn't expect too many changes. Armstrong might be given a rare start for what looks like the most likely change. Prediction Town recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season at the weekend and the next thing to tick off is an away victory following some frustrating performances against Birmingham and Preston North End. I'd take it however it comes, it doesn't have to be a thriller. Defensive lapses have meant that there's not been many 1-0 wins in recent times but they were the hallmark of the Championship promotion season, including one at Ashton Gate with Nathan Broadhead's early goal proving to be the difference. Another one of those will do nicely.





