Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.13 - Egelling

Apologies to TWTD’s tech wizard Gav, who I unashamedly stole that word off. But there are signs of gelling throughout the team, and none more so than with Sindre Walle Egeli who probably had his best game yet.

There were still mistakes throughout the side, and a 10-minute wobble after QPR’s equaliser, but this was ultimately an impressive away win.

And on my birthday. And Norwich lost at home again. And their 'lob on the pitch' protest amounted to five tennis balls. And their ex-hero we nabbed off them scored two free-kicks. So, basically, a great day all round!

QPR 1:4 Ipswich Town, 01/11/2025



Egelling

Well, well, here’s a bombshell;

are we starting to gel?

Like my cooking, it’s not perfect

but there’s a positive smell.

Hirst, who seemed cursed, took the first with no trouble.

Then he and spicy Nacho gave cheers with a double.

Two freekicks through the sticks and ricks in the walls,

as weak as a pitch protest with five tennis balls.

We exhaled, and hailed-Tayls as our tails went up,

robust as hard toffee; strong coffee in a cup.

And Egeli’s getting smelly in delectable ways,

like a curry tastes better on the subsequent days.

There’s a whiff of something brewing,

like a fragrance appeared

and it’s not just the birthday cake

left in my beard.