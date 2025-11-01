|Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.13 - Egelling
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 2nd Nov 2025 14:44
Apologies to TWTD’s tech wizard Gav, who I unashamedly stole that word off. But there are signs of gelling throughout the team, and none more so than with Sindre Walle Egeli who probably had his best game yet.
There were still mistakes throughout the side, and a 10-minute wobble after QPR’s equaliser, but this was ultimately an impressive away win.
And on my birthday. And Norwich lost at home again. And their 'lob on the pitch' protest amounted to five tennis balls. And their ex-hero we nabbed off them scored two free-kicks. So, basically, a great day all round!
QPR 1:4 Ipswich Town, 01/11/2025
Well, well, here’s a bombshell;
Hirst, who seemed cursed, took the first with no trouble.
We exhaled, and hailed-Tayls as our tails went up,
There’s a whiff of something brewing,
