Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines no.12 - Jack In The Socks
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Wednesday, 29th Oct 2025 09:59

Another bloody 12.30 kick-off, and a subsequently flat atmosphere and flat game. Insomnia by Faithless played out over the Tannoy before kick-off, and the game itself was almost the cure. Only lit up by Jack Clarke’s late twinkle toes.

But actually, after Tuesday’s debacle, this is exactly what we needed. Calm things down, be a little less gung-ho, a bit more controlled, and grind out a clean-sheet win.

There wasn’t much else to say about the match, so this week’s quirky and irreverent match report poem is all about our fox-in-the-box super sub…

Ipswich Town 1:0 West Brom, 25/10/2025


Jack In The Socks

With an Alice band to hold his locks
and light as a bag of shuttlecocks,
he comes on late for a date in the box.
It’s Jack Clarke; Jack in the socks.

He runs with cunning, he will outfox.
He flips and flops and shoulder drops.
He’s up and down and making blocks.
It’s Jack Clarke; Jack in the socks.

Needing wins? He spins and hops
if time’s running out, all ticks no tocks.
He twists your leg-wrists and turns back clocks.
It’s Jack Clarke; Jack in the socks.

You can place your roadblocks, but up he rocks.
A breeze, the keys to open locks,
with a smile infectious as monkeypox.
It’s Jack Clarke; Jack in the socks.

He can seem a little unorthodox
but stylish, like Eilish, he wouldn’t wear Crocs™.
And West Brom sure felt the aftershocks!
It’s Jack Clarke; Jack in the socks.




Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025