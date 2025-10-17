Between The Lines no.12 - Jack In The Socks

Another bloody 12.30 kick-off, and a subsequently flat atmosphere and flat game. Insomnia by Faithless played out over the Tannoy before kick-off, and the game itself was almost the cure. Only lit up by Jack Clarke’s late twinkle toes.

But actually, after Tuesday’s debacle, this is exactly what we needed. Calm things down, be a little less gung-ho, a bit more controlled, and grind out a clean-sheet win.

There wasn’t much else to say about the match, so this week’s quirky and irreverent match report poem is all about our fox-in-the-box super sub…

Ipswich Town 1:0 West Brom, 25/10/2025



Jack In The Socks

With an Alice band to hold his locks

and light as a bag of shuttlecocks,

he comes on late for a date in the box.

It’s Jack Clarke; Jack in the socks.

He runs with cunning, he will outfox.

He flips and flops and shoulder drops.

He’s up and down and making blocks.

It’s Jack Clarke; Jack in the socks.

Needing wins? He spins and hops

if time’s running out, all ticks no tocks.

He twists your leg-wrists and turns back clocks.

It’s Jack Clarke; Jack in the socks.

You can place your roadblocks, but up he rocks.

A breeze, the keys to open locks,

with a smile infectious as monkeypox.

It’s Jack Clarke; Jack in the socks.

He can seem a little unorthodox

but stylish, like Eilish, he wouldn’t wear Crocs™.

And West Brom sure felt the aftershocks!

It’s Jack Clarke; Jack in the socks.