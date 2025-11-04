Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.14 - Sexy Draws
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Tuesday, 11th Nov 2025 10:43

Bit late, soz. I made some notes about domination last week, and much like Ipswich, failed to finish them off. Oo-er missus.

Ipswich Town 1:1 Watford, 04/11/2025


Sexy Draws

Like pissed sadomasochists, this
was twisted and mind-bending.
Flirtation, domination
but a less-than-happy ending.

Penetration coming forwards
like a rush of haemoglobin.
Finding cracks in centre backs,
but the back door’s always open.

Cajuste, love-juice, nutmegging.
Leggy Egeli kept on egging.
The Hornets, found, with their trousers down
but the chances went a-begging.

A classic Jaden slipped one in
with Watford on all fours.
I guess we didn’t make a mess,
we just need *YESSS* …less draws.




