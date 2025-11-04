Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.14 - Sexy Draws

Bit late, soz. I made some notes about domination last week, and much like Ipswich, failed to finish them off. Oo-er missus.

Ipswich Town 1:1 Watford, 04/11/2025



Sexy Draws

Like pissed sadomasochists, this

was twisted and mind-bending.

Flirtation, domination

but a less-than-happy ending.

Penetration coming forwards

like a rush of haemoglobin.

Finding cracks in centre backs,

but the back door’s always open.

Cajuste, love-juice, nutmegging.

Leggy Egeli kept on egging.

The Hornets, found, with their trousers down

but the chances went a-begging.

A classic Jaden slipped one in

with Watford on all fours.

I guess we didn’t make a mess,

we just need *YESSS* …less draws.