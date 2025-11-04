|Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.14 - Sexy Draws
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Tuesday, 11th Nov 2025 10:43
Bit late, soz. I made some notes about domination last week, and much like Ipswich, failed to finish them off. Oo-er missus.
Ipswich Town 1:1 Watford, 04/11/2025
Like pissed sadomasochists, this
Penetration coming forwards
Cajuste, love-juice, nutmegging.
A classic Jaden slipped one in
