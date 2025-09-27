Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.9 Norwich (H)

Ipswich Town 3:1 Norwich City, 05/10/2025

Ok, we’re not THAT close to Halloween. But I was thinking about ghosts being exorcised, and then Phil Ham’s match report mentioned a ghost being exorcised. So a spooky theme came out for this poem.

What’s even weirder is I had some thoughts about a potential poem while I was on my morning run, the day BEFORE the game. And in those thoughts we scored three goals!

Now THAT is spooky.



Ghosts

Gossamer wisps on a crisp blue sky.

A train full of ghosts, two coasts roll by.

A stadium rising; an apparition.

Fears smeared on hope and ambition.

But something was different, spirits were high.

The taunting, this haunting, once daunting must die.

Though the roll of a die for once was not why;

we’ve the players, silver bullets, to crucify.

And so came Kipre from a corner smashed in.

A Philogene scream-er, a dream with a grin.

A jeepers keeper’s horror show, pressure would tell.

A scrawny deflection, spawny as Hell.

Through the mist of blue smoke and hope came dread.

For them, and would stem from a man in their head.

Azon ran on, struck on-to a post.

Back to Jack - smack - so close for the host.

Ipswich free-flowing, smelt blood as it bled.

Norwich, more zombies, the inbred undead.

At the whistle a sixteen year nightmare ceases.

Ghosts after exorcise

rest

in pieces.