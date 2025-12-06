|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.20 - The C Word
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Monday, 8th Dec 2025 09:50
Well what a difference a few days makes. From possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna to probably the best this season. That elusive mistress ‘Confidence’ seemed to be the key here.
The teams started with opposite amounts of it, but some crucial saves by Christian Walton and then that first goal, Sindre Walle Egeli’s second in two games, just before half-time, seemed to start the tipping of the scales.
Coventry looked good in spells, but we dominated the second half and exploited them as they tried to get back into it, with Joden Philogene working his socks off and Marcelino Núñez pulling the strings.
Sometimes confidence comes from simple hard work and perseverance, which we saw with both George Hirst and Iván Azón’s goals.
Now we need to keep hold of that fickle mistress!
Ipswich Town 3:0 Coventry 06/12/2025
Critically, it ebbs and flows.
Well what a difference a few days makes. From possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna to probably the best this season. That elusive mistress ‘Confidence’ seemed to be the key here.
