Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.20 - The C Word

Well what a difference a few days makes. From possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna to probably the best this season. That elusive mistress ‘Confidence’ seemed to be the key here.

The teams started with opposite amounts of it, but some crucial saves by Christian Walton and then that first goal, Sindre Walle Egeli’s second in two games, just before half-time, seemed to start the tipping of the scales.

Coventry looked good in spells, but we dominated the second half and exploited them as they tried to get back into it, with Joden Philogene working his socks off and Marcelino Núñez pulling the strings.

Sometimes confidence comes from simple hard work and perseverance, which we saw with both George Hirst and Iván Azón’s goals.

Now we need to keep hold of that fickle mistress!

Ipswich Town 3:0 Coventry 06/12/2025



The C Word

Critically, it ebbs and flows.

On where it comes from, nobody knows.

Not in crops, or shops like Waitrose.

Find it, mind, and it kinda grows.

It’s near, or here, or unassailable.

Dear (other stores are available).

Egeli has it, shared it out.

Núñez spreads it on bread no doubt.

Coventry turned up, top, with plenty.

Evidently, left on empty.



(This poem is an acrostic, meaning the first letters of each line spell out a word. Have a gold star if you spotted it!)