McKenna's Men Part Three: A Bridge Too Far?



The final (for now) part of a look at Kieran McKenna's (and let's be honest, many others') incomings during the season just gone. The Premier League always felt like a distant, shiny land: Whether that land is Oz, Panem or another fictional place is up to you. I found it certainly sad that football seemed so different: a product, maybe even a 'main event' rather than anything related to football down the park, just with better players and more spectators. I digress. Here is the rundown of players brought in hopefully to bring a League One/Championship squad up to Premiership standards: Ben Johnson: Signed on a free transfer on the first day of July, Johnson was brought in to add some defensive capability following promotion. Axel Tuanzebe had been first choice at right-back, with Harry Clarke, who required surgery over the close-season, out of action and with a question mark over his readiness for the top tier. Johnson appeared in just over half of the games during the season, but failed to make much of an impression, despite his experirence at this level. MISS Jacob Greaves: Following a successful season in an impressive Hull City team, Greaves was a surprise signing, despite the clear need to improve the overall level of defensive cover. He failed to convince many fans that he was any better than Cameron Burgess, but showed a different set of abilities that could yet improve the squad. MAYBE Liam Delap: One of the few high points of the season was the sight of Delap buccaneering his way into the opposition's final third, letting off howitzers from around the edge of the box. Although only with us for one season, we enjoyed seeing him play for us, and hopefully he did too. HIT Arijanet Muric: What can I write about Muric without repeating something already said? Muric is undoubtedly a great goalie, and produced a few MOTM performances. However, a goalie is always judged on the frequency of howlers they make, and unfortunately he made quite a few. Was it a confidence problem? Was he hopelessly exposed? It's hard to give a definite answer, but unfortunately modern football (and fans) are unforgiving. MISS Conor Townsend: Brought in ostensibly as cover for the (at that time) star left-sided player of the team, Leif Davis. By the end of the season, many thought that Townsend could be a better fit at left-back due to his strong defensive capabilities. Hopefully a nasty injury this pre-season won't mean it's the last we see of Mr Townsend. HIT Sammie Szmodics: Top scorer for a mediocre Blackburn side the previous season, Sammie was an immediate hit thanks to his opener at the Etihad against Man City. In what was a patchy season, Sammie was a scorer of some memorable goals. His fire seems to have dampened somewhat as Town play a more attack-minded system this season. Nevertheless, a solid player who fans appreciate due to his incessant running. HIT Jack Clarke: Similar to Jacob Greaves, Clarke has been a slow-burner. He initially had Omari Hutchinson ahead of him, then Jaden Philogene, in his preferred left wing position. Despite this, Clarke stayed hungry for minutes on the pitch and was rewarded with mostly substitute appearances. As of last season, we could have said he was a MAYBE, but with the benefit of hindsight: HIT Dara O'Shea: Another player brought in to improve a rather leaky Championship backline, Dara cemented a place in the team for the majority of the season. He had a tough time, and was under pressure from an impressive Luke Woolfenden, but not only kept at it, he was rewarded with the captaincy when Sam Morsy left at the end of the season. HIT Chiedozie Ogbene: A solid, hard working and powerful right winger, Ogbene put some serious shifts in when given the role ahead of fans' favourite Wes Burns. It's fair to say that he was a popular figure, and seemed to be settling into the side well, until a bad injury ended his season in October. MAYBE (just too few appearances to tell) Kalvin Phillips: Those who remembered Phillips's world-class performances for England in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament were mightily impressed when McKenna persuaded him to Ipswich on loan from Man City. He had fallen out of favour for reasons unknown at City as his form had fallen off a cliff. Unfortuately for both him and Town, KP fared no better at Portman Road. MISS Jens Cajuste: A highly skilful player who was brought in on loan from then Serie A champions, Napoli. Cajuste made the midfield at Town look like a slow-motion ballet at times with a world-class touch and ability to ghost past players. His combativeness seemed lacking a little, but he was another ray of light in a season that was so rarely shining for Town. HIT Jaden Philogene: Many fans wondered why Jaden was brought in after half a season at Villa where he had hardly set the place alight. He failed to make much of an impact as Town limped towards relegation, but boy have we seen why he was signed this term, with a Goal of the Season contender nearly every time he scores. HIT (though many could have argued with this last May) Alex Palmer: Brought in as cover for the much-maligned and injured Muric, Alex Palmer justified his starting place with some solid displays. Though not appearing to be much better than his team mate, Christian Walton, Palmer clearly relished the opportunity to play at the top level, and continues to compete with Walton for the goalkeeper spot. HIT Ben Godfrey: The saying goes, if you haven't got anything good to say, it's best not to say anything at all. MISS Julio Enciso: With fans still reminiscing about the previous South American star from Brighton, Jeremy Sarmiento, they were presented with another Latin American super-sub who many would say hit the highs more consistently than Sarmiento. A popular figure with fans and players alike, Enciso will always be remembered for his cracking goal at Everton, the last (male) Town player to score at Goodison Park. HIT





