McKenna's Men Part Two: The Championship of Dreams



Following on from Part One: League One Days, I'm continuing my look at the signings made under Kieran McKenna's stewardship. This time we look back on the signings that took us from League One runners-up to the Premier League. By now, McKenna's style of play and culture had been fully integrated. Players such as Connor Chaplin, Wes Burns, Massimo Luongo, Samy Morsy and Leif Davis had become vital to the style and swagger we had in the last two to three months of the 2022-23 season. Now, it was different gravy: expectations were lower, but ambitions no less grand. As before, I'm assigning a HIT, MISS or MAYBE and am happy for any comments on whether I'm off the mark or not! Jack Taylor: A player who had shone for an arguably over-performing Peterborough United, Jack was brought in as cover for Morsy and Luongo with the likelihood that Sone Aluko would find his chances in the Championship limited. In the context of the 2023-4 season, Jack's chances were sporadic, even more so the season after, but some could now say that the slow burn of his time at Town has led to a solid player who fits the system and complements the team in its current guise. If only he could smash a few more in like the ones against Wolves. HIT (eventually). Ali Al Hamadi: Brought in from Wimbledon as one for the future, the effervescent AAH added energy whenever he came onto the pitch. Unfortunately his enthusiasm seemed larger than his ability, but nonetheless his persistence and harrying helped us over the line when he came on (as a late substitute usually) towards the end of the season. The Premier League was a step too far, and even the upper end of the Championship has proved beyond him. MISS Omari Hutchinson: Another top quality loan, Omari took a few months to fully settle, but his goal against Southampton at St Mary's seemed to give his time at Town the boost it required. Arguably one of the best loans we have ever had, Omari thankfully agreed a permanent deal at the end of the season, and was one of the few highlights of the following season in the Premier League. HIT Cieran Slicker: A young Scottish goalkeeper who has seen precious few opportunities at Town so, far, with at least two ahead of him in that position.He is currently on loan at League Two Barnet, but with a long career ahead as a goalkeeper, we may yet see another superstar signing in Slicks. MAYBE Brandon Williams: Probably the most frustratingly enigmatic person ever to sign on loan for Town. Brandon had passion, ability and class when he first stepped onto the pitch. Some notable performances (and goals) against Huddersfield and Preston were all too brief highlights. Williams's form fell off a cliff as we approached Christmas, and he didn't feature in 2024, being returned to Man United and released that summer. MISS Lewis Travis: Brought in on loan from Blackburn as midfield cover, Travis featured briefly in 2024. His appearances were limited but solid. However a run of games didn't materialise and therefore a permanent offer was not made. MISS Jeremy Sarmiento: If a list of Ipswich Town cult players was made, Ecuadorian international Sarmiento would certainly make the long list. Another impact substitute, he was brought in on loan in January 2024. A quality player at Championship level, he will never be forgotten for THAT goal against Southampton in injury time. Unfortuately not offered a permanent deal, despite being magic. HIT Kieffer Moore: George Hirst's hamstring injury over Christmas 2023 looked to have dealt a mortal blow to Town's chances of automatic promotion, but Kieffer's signing on loan in the January window gave us not just a replacement, but a different option up front. Despite Town being 3-0 down at Preston in his first game, two goals in the second half gave us no points, but a lot of hope. This signing certainly helped us over the line. HIT Dane Scarlett: A forgettable loanee from Tottenham, who featured briefly as a substitute in 12 games in the first part of the season, scoring no goals. MISS Axel Tuanzebe: Signed on a one-year contract as a free agent after a series of injuries led to his release from Man United, Axel became another key part of the second half of the season as Town's never-say-die performances led to promotion. Replacing the injured (and occasionally unreliable) Harry Clarke at right-back, Axel turned in solid defensive performances and vital contributions. He earned himself not only a runners-up medal, but a return to the Premier League with Town, who exercised a one-year option. HIT Part Three: McKenna's Premier Debut follows in a few weeks....





