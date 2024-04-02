London Branch Meet-Up For Derby

The London Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club is inviting fellow fans to watch Saturday’s live-on-Sky East Anglian away against Norwich City at the Brondes Age public house in Camden.

The London Branch has regularly held meet-ups for live Sky matches for a number of years.

The game against the Canaries at Carrow Road kicks off at 12.30pm. Town go into the match top of the Championship and looking for their first derby success in 15 years.

Brondes Age can be found at 28-30 Camden High Street, NW1 OJH.





Photo: Contributed